East End Kids Event Highlights: January 31–February 2, 2020

Enrich your children’s lives and have tons of fun at these top East End kids events taking place this weekend, January 31–February 2, 2020. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Groundhog Day Prediction Event

Sunday, February 2, 10 a.m.

Join Quigley the groundhog and Master of Ceremonies Chris Osborne in finding out whether Quigley’s shadow will forewarn more cold temperatures, or if warm weather is coming soon. Representatives of Quogue Library and the Village of Quogue will offer hot chocolate, coffee and pastries to guests after the ceremony. Admission is free.

Quogue Firehouse, 117 Jessup Avenue, Quogue. savetheanimalsrescue.org

The Music Man

Friday, January 31, 7 p.m.

Original, fresh and warmhearted, Robert Reiniger Meredith Willson’s The Music Man comes to the Ross Court Theater stage. Performed by the Ross Youth Community Theater, the musical is based on Willson’s recollections of his childhood in a small Iowa town and told through the music of soft-shoe, ragtime, barbershop

quartet and the march. Tickets are $20.

Ross School, 18 Goodfriend Drive, East Hampton. 631-907-5000, ross.org

Football Jersey Cookies Class

Saturday, February 1, 2 p.m.

Students in grades K–5 and their guardians are invited to make delicious Super Bowl treats with a trained baking coach. Each child will take home four cookies in a box. This event is free, but registration is required.

John Jermain Memorial Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

Embroidery Workshop

Saturday, February 1, 2 p.m.

Introduce your child to the art of embroidery—the craft of decorating fabric with various stitching techniques. Beginners and more experienced embroiderers in grades 5–8 are invited to learn and practice with fun projects. Materials are limited, so register to reserve your spot. Free admission.

Amagansett Free Library, 215 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3810, amagansettlibrary.org

Science Saturday Workshop: Forensic Anthropology

Saturday, February 1, 2 p.m.

Students will examine and compare a variety of real animal bones, and they’ll measure each bone with calipers to create a bar chart to take home. The group will also reassemble a human skeleton model. Admission is $10, and the instructor-led workshop fee is $5.

Long Island Science Center, 40 Peconic Avenue, Riverhead. 631-208-8000, sciencecenterli.org