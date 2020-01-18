Hugh Jackman and ‘The Music Man’ Take the Winter Garden Theatre

Hugh Jackman has found a home on Broadway—again. The Hamptons resident will soon star opposite Sutton Foster in The Music Man, and while the revival has been in the works, the show just secured its stage at the famed Winter Garden Theatre.

The Music Man, with book, music and lyrics by Meredith Wilson, tells the story of con man Harold Hill, who hits the small town of River City, IA, and poses as a boys’ band director to convince the citizens to buy band instruments and uniforms from him. He plans to abscond with the money, but after meeting and falling in love with librarian Marian Paroo, he ends up staying in town. Hijinks ensue. The show is known for its iconic score, with songs such as “Shipoopi,” “Till There Was You,” “My White Knight,” “Pickalittle” and more.

Jackman is no stranger to Broadway. He starred in The Boy from Oz (for which he won a Tony Award), A Steady Rain and The River. The Music Man cast also includes Sutton Foster as Marian, as well as Jayne Houdyshell, Jefferson Mays, Marie Mullen and Shuler Hensley.

The Music Man will be directed by Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Warren Carlyle, with set and costumes by Santo Loquasto, lighting by Natasha Katz and sound design by Scott Lehrer.

The Music Man begins previews on September 9 and officially opens on October 15.