Madoo Conservancy Awarded $47,000 Empire State Development Grant

The Madoo Conservancy received an unbelievable gift this holiday season, a generous grant from New York State.

The Empire State Development (ESD) grant was given to Madoo as part of the Long Island Regional Economic Development Council (LIREDC) initiative. The economic advisory board presented the conservancy with $47,000 to help fund the creation of a new garden welcome center that will create greater accessibility for visitors and allow for expanded educational opportunities. In total, New York’s 2019 Regional Economic Development Councils initiative awarded more than $761 million in economic and community development funding to organizations across the state.

“The Board of the Madoo Conservancy and I are very pleased to be awarded this grant. Increasing accessibility and creating new venues for learning about the environment are crucial to our goal of becoming a cultural hub for the area,” says Alejandro Saralegui, director of the Madoo Conservancy.

In a statement, the Madoo team thanked NY Governor Andrew Cuomo, NY Assemblyman Fred W. Thiele, Jr., Suffolk County Legislator Bridget Fleming, Suffolk County Executive Steven Bellone and the members of LIREDC for their support.

Celebrating its 25th anniversary as a public garden in 2019, the Madoo Conservancy continues to study, preserve and enhance its ever-changing, horticulturally diverse Sagaponack garden. Featuring historic structures established in 1967 by artist, gardener and writer Robert Dash, Madoo is a unique living tribute to the artistic imagination of its founder, and it provides an educational, inspiring experience to visitors year-round.

Madoo Conservancy is located at 618 Sagg Main Street, Sagaponack. For more information, visit madoo.org or call 631-537-8200.