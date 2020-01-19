South O’ the Highway

Martha Stewart Chats with Andy Cohen on ‘Watch What Happens Live’

The food and lifestyle maven gave advice and more.

SOTH Team January 19, 2020

East Hampton’s Martha Stewart appeared on fellow East Ender Andy Cohen’s Bravo talk show, Watch What Happens Live, on Thursday, January 16. 

The food and lifestyle guru talked with Cohen about a multitude of topics, including Hamptonite Gwyneth Paltrow. When asked about Paltrow’s new Goop candle—called “This Smells Like My Vagina”—Stewart said, “I wouldn’t buy that candle.” Stewart also clarified a recent headline in which home improvement personalities Chip and Joanna Gaines claimed Stewart didn’t recognize them at a party. “It is not true! Chip made a big story about it. I knew exactly who they are. I admire them. I admire what they’ve done, and I was kind of taken aback that he made up that story.”

Stewart also gave advice to Cohen’s staff. When asked how to get “sex stains” out sheets, she offered sage wisdom: “Wash ’em.” 

Cohen’s other guest was Hamptons fan Karlie Kloss, who is known for hosting Project Runway.

Watch a clip above, and catch Watch What Happens Live weeknights on Bravo.

