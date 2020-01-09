North Fork Event Highlights: January 11–12, 2020

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this weekend, January 11–12, 2020. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

The Platters with The Traditions

Saturday, January 11, 8 p.m.

Suffolk Theater welcomes back legendary vocal group The Platters—one of the first African-American groups to gain international stardom, with hits including “Only You” and “The Great Pretender.” Opening for The Platters is Long Island’s The Traditions. The restaurant and bar open at 6:30 p.m., and there is a $10 dining minimum. Tickets are $52–$59.

Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

Riverhead Winter Farmers Market

Saturday, January 11, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Satiate your love of local goods at Riverhead’s indoor farmers market, which runs every Saturday through January. Shop for produce, dairy, spirits, sundries and wares from the East End and greater Long Island.

Riverhead Farmers Market, 54 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-632-5129, eastendfood.org

MFI Winter Film Series

Saturday, January 11, 6:30 p.m.

This enticing winter film series, curated by Manhattan Film Institute, runs every Saturday through May 9 and showcases award-winning movies. At 6:30 p.m., families can enjoy the 1995 classic Jumanji, starring the late Robin Williams. At 7 p.m., adults are treated to the 1996 dramedy Big Night, starring Tony Shalhoub and Stanley Tucci. The adult screening includes a student short film and post-film discussion. Admission is free.

Greenport Village Cinema, 211 Front Street, Greenport. manhattanfilminstitute.com/saturdayfilmseries

Stargazing Through Custer’s Telescopes

Saturday, January 11, 7 p.m.–Midnight

Take a guided tour of the expansive universe through the Custer Institute and Observatory’s state-of-the-art telescopes, from dusk to midnight every Saturday. View planets, stars and galaxies up above and tour Custer’s collection of meteorites, antique telescopes and much more down on Earth. No reservations needed. Admission is $5; $30 for kids.

Custer Institute and Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org

Winemaker for a Day: VIP Blending Class

Sunday, January 12, noon–3 p.m.

At Sannino Vineyard, you have the opportunity to be a winemaker for a day. With this exclusive session, you and your guest will have the chance to learn how to blend a custom bottle of wine as you learn about life as a vintner. Registration is $225.

Sannino Vineyard, 15975 County Road 48, Cutchogue. 631-734-8282, sanninovineyard.com