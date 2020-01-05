Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Lopez & Scarlett Johansson to Present at Golden Globes

Yahoo! has revealed that Hamptonites Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Lopez and Scarlett Johansson will be among the Golden Globe presenters tonight, January 5.

Johansson has been nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama, for her work in Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story, which also features Hamptonite Alan Alda. Johansson’s other high-profile film, Jojo Rabbit, which screened at this year’s Hamptons International Film Festival, is nominated for Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical.

Lopezis nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical for Lorene Scarafia’s Hustlers.

Other stars who will be presenting include Jason Momoa, Zoe Kravitz, Christian Bale, Kit Harington, Matt Bomer, Helen Mirren, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Wesley Snipes, Rami Malek, Charlize Theron, Octavia Spencer, Daniel Craig, Sofia Vergara, Kerry Washington, Tiffany Haddish, Glenn Close, Will Ferrell, Kate McKinnon and Ted Danson. Ricky Gervais will host this year’s show.