Quigley to Visit Quogue Fire Department for His Groundhog Day Prediction

With Groundhog Day fast approaching, East Enders are eagerly anticipating Punxsutawney Phil’s declaration of either six more weeks of winter or an early spring, preferably the latter. While this friendly rodent has achieved international fame through the 1993 movie Groundhog Day, his prediction accuracy is actually quite low, only correctly forecasting the weather about 40% of the time, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information. Thankfully, his distant cousin Quigley is a bit more in-the-know when it comes to the East End’s seasonal shift, and he’ll be making his third annual prediction at the Quogue Fire Department on Sunday, February 2 at 10 a.m.

The community is invited to join Quigley and Master of Ceremonies Chris Osborne in finding out whether the groundhog’s shadow will forewarn more cold weather, or if warm temperatures are coming soon. Representatives of Quogue Library and the Village of Quogue will offer hot chocolate, coffee and pastries to guests after the ceremony.

“We are very happy to welcome Quigley and the STAR rescue team back to Quogue, continuing our Groundhog Day traditions,” Quogue Library Director of Operations Susan McKenna said in a statement. “Our fingers are crossed in hopes that Quigley will once again call for an early spring in the Hamptons!”

Quigley serves as an adorable ambassador for the STAR (Save the Animals Rescue) Foundation in Middle Island, where he lives year-round. The organization serves Long Islanders by offering advice on managing animals found in homes and other places where critters don’t belong; providing a network of wildlife veterinarians and rehabilitation experts to assist in the transport and rehabilitation of rescued animals; and maintaining an adoption program that finds homes for dogs, cats, rodents, birds and the occasional snake. STAR programs are exclusively funded through the support of local businesses and individuals, and in February, Quogue Library is offering their support through a month-long charitable collection.

To learn more about the STAR Foundation, visit savetheanimalsrescue.org.