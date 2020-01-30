Game on at Super Bowl LIV Parties on the East End

Anyone looking to throw their own Super Bowl LIV viewing party already has all the intel they need to make it an unforgettable event, but those who’d prefer to watch the February 2 game at a bar or restaurant may be a bit lost for where to go. Not to worry, we’ve got you covered!

The Clubhouse in East Hampton is hosting an all-you-can-eat tailgate party that begins with a pregame happy hour from 5:30–6:30 p.m. Watch the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers face off on six projectors and 15 flat screens while you enjoy raffles, $20 beer buckets, $12 specialty cocktails and half-priced bottles of wine and bubbly. Party admission is $25; $15 for children, which includes a complimentary $10 arcade card. Email matt@clubhousehamptons.com to reserve a table. 174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. 631-537-2695, ehitclubhouse.com

The Maidstone Hotel‘s Super Bowl party starts at 3 p.m. with a happy hour that rages all night long. Guests will watch the game in luxury as they chow down on chicken wings galore. Dinner reservations can be made online. 207 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-5006, themaidstone.com

Indian Wells Tavern has not only five flat screens to watch the game on, but also a 44″ TV that one lucky raffle winner will take home at the end of the night. Enjoy drink special and giveaways, a complimentary halftime buffet. Guests will receive a raffle ticket when they purchase a drink, and prizes include a Montauk Brewing Company bike and more. 117 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-0400, indianwellstavern.com

The Springs Tavern boasts eight high-def TVs and one super-sized screen, all of which will be broadcasting the big game. Plus, one big screen TV will be given away! Nosh on a free buffet at halftime and a special menu. Call to reserve a table. 15 Fort Pond Boulevard, East Hampton. 631-527-7800, thespringstavern.com

Whether you prefer Mexican cuisine or all-American burgers, dining at a Union restaurant is always a safe bet. Head to Union Cantina or Union Burger Bar for mouth-watering food, enticing specials and game day fun. 40 Bowden Square, Southampton. 631-377-3500, unioncantina.net; 631-377-3323, unionburgerbar.com

Townline BBQ will also give out raffle tickets with drink purchases, with prizes given out each quarter. The game will be shown on six TVs throughout the restaurant, including a large screen in the dining room for families, and food and drink specials are plentiful. 3593 Townline Road, Sagaponack. 631-537-2271, townlinebbq.com

Rowdy Hall is offering a la carte food and drink specials beginning at 5 p.m. with the game being shown on a big screen in the dining room. Plates range from a single hot dog to the Big Man Platter—two chili dogs, five wings and French fries. 10 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-8555, rowdyhall.com

Coche Comedor will having the Super Bowl playing at the bar, where guests will find nosh on Pork Barbacoa Nachos, tacos and gorditas, as well as free chips and salsa. Margaritas will be on tap, with other drink specials available. 74A Montauk Highway, Amagansett. 631-267-5709, cochecomedor.com

Nick & Toni’s guests can enjoy $10 pizzas, an a la carte menu and social hour refreshments at the bar from noon–7 p.m. Drinks include Bedell Cellars wine, Aperol Spritz and more. 136 North Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-3550, nickandtonis.com