Bethenny Frankel to Host New Series for HBO Max

Hamptonite Bethenny Frankel may be done with the Real Housewives of New York City, but she’s not taking a break from television.

The star and businesswoman has a new show in the works from her own B Real Productions and MGM for the HBO Max streaming service, tentatively titled The Big Shot with Bethenny. An eight-episode business competition series, the series will follow “the next generation of business moguls will compete for a chance to be second-in-command to business tycoon and Skinnygirl founder Frankel, and win a coveted position working on her executive team…Through a series of real-life tasks and challenges, each aspiring mogul will be tested to see how far they can push their creativity and determination to rise to the top.”

Frankel said in a statement: “Aside from motherhood, what truly defines me as a person is being a driven, passionate and hard-working woman determined to make the impossible possible. My mantra is to come from a place of ‘yes’ and to find and create the solution. I am an executor of visions, and I share and impart that information to those who work with me. MGM has been neck-in-neck with me with ideas and their execution. I couldn’t be more thrilled to continue my longstanding relationship with Mark Burnett on this series and pay this American Dream story forward.”

Frankel is best known for Bravo’s Real Housewives of New York City, produced by East Ender Andy Cohen. The show is entering its 12th season.