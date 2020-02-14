Recovery from injuries or managing pain of physical illness isn’t easy, but with the right physical therapy professionals, your journey to wellness can be so much better. Choose the North Fork community’s favorite PTs to ensure you’re in safe hands and receiving quality treatment.

Dan’s Papers readers chose our 2019 Dan’s Best of the Best North Fork Physical Therapist winners as the most knowledgeable, effective and easy to work with in the region.

See all our 2019 Dan’s Best of the Best winners here, or visit DansBOTB.com to find all your favorite East End businesses and personalities.

Dan’s Best of the Best 2019

North Fork Physical Therapist Winners

Platinum

OneOnOne PT, PLLC

1149 Old Country Road Suite A-2, Riverhead

631-284-9258, oneononept.org

Gold

Physical Therapy & Beyond

20 West Main Street Suite 102, Riverhead

631-941-3535, physicaltherapybeyond.com

Silver

Total Medical Sports & Rehab

550 East Main Street #100, Riverhead

631-591-3093

Bronze

Scott Czujko of North Fork Physical Therapy

28000 Main Road, Cutchogue

631-734-2470, northforkpt.com