Dan’s Best North Fork Physical Therapist Winners

You're in safe hands with the region's favorite PTs.

Dan's Best of the Best February 14, 2020
Dan's Best of Best 2019 North Fork Physical Therapist winners
Photo:Sasirin Pamai/123RF

Recovery from injuries or managing pain of physical illness isn’t easy, but with the right physical therapy professionals, your journey to wellness can be so much better. Choose the North Fork community’s favorite PTs to ensure you’re in safe hands and receiving quality treatment.

Dan’s Papers readers chose our 2019 Dan’s Best of the Best North Fork Physical Therapist winners as the most knowledgeable, effective and easy to work with in the region.

One on One Physical Therapy Leaderboard

Dan’s Best of the Best 2019
North Fork Physical Therapist Winners

Platinum
OneOnOne PT, PLLC
1149 Old Country Road Suite A-2, Riverhead
631-284-9258, oneononept.org

Gold
Physical Therapy & Beyond
20 West Main Street Suite 102, Riverhead
631-941-3535, physicaltherapybeyond.com

Silver
Total Medical Sports & Rehab
550 East Main Street #100, Riverhead
631-591-3093

Bronze
Scott Czujko of North Fork Physical Therapy
28000 Main Road, Cutchogue
631-734-2470, northforkpt.com

