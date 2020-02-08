Dan’s Papers Cover Artist Scott Hewett Paints Kisses for Valentine’s Day

The work of Sag Harborite Scott Hewett is no doubt familiar to Dan’s Papers readers, having graced the cover several times. Hewett, who also worked as a footwear designer for the likes of Reebok and Stride Rite, is known for his distinctive “pop realism” style.

What was the inspiration for this piece, “Pair of Kisses?”

First, the piece is quite large, at 4 x 4 feet. I thought it would be interesting to paint the Hershey’s Kisses, that are so small in scale, in a large format that would be challenging. It’s especially hard to paint aluminum foil—there are so many textures and colors.

Talk about your “pop realism” style.

It’s a style that has evolved over the years. As an artist, I have always had a passion for realism and Surrealism. Some of my [artistic] heroes are Dali, Magritte and Frederic Church.

What is your favorite part of the winter on the East End?

I love the light in the winter—the colors purple and orange.

As a sneaker designer, what are some recent shoe designs you’ve liked?

I don’t really keep up with current trends in the footwear biz, but I’ve always liked Nike. They have a great facility in Oregon and employ elite designers. My personal favorites that I designed at Reebok will always be the Allen

Iverson line.

You are a frequent Dan’s Papers cover artist. How does your art evolve from year to year?

I try to change subject matter to keep my mind creative. I’m currently working on a large body of landscapes. I really enjoy painting dramatic light found in the early morning and late afternoon.

See more of Scott Hewett’s work at hewettart.com. Hewett will also show clients his work by appointment at his Noyac studio.