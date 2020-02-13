Ellen Hermanson Foundation’s Tickled Pink 2020 in Photos

The Ellen Hermanson Foundation held Tickled Pink at LTV Media Center on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Guests enjoyed a comedy show and delicious food as they raised money for a great cause. Honorees Cheryl Babinski, Christopher Robbins and Charlotte Sasso received awards for their commitment to our community, and comedians Andrina Wekontash Smith and Jessica Kirson had the crowd laughing all evening long.

