Ellen Hermanson Foundation’s Tickled Pink 2020 in Photos

    Jean Shafiroff, Southampton Hospital Foundation President Steven Bernstein

    Jean Shafiroff, Southampton Hospital Foundation President Steven Bernstein

    Dylan and Russell Blue

    Dylan and Russell Blue

    Ellen Hermanson Foundation Event Chair Sara Blue, Ellen Hermanson Foundation Board Chair Julie Ratner, Wendy Graney

    Ellen Hermanson Foundation Event Chair Sara Blue, Ellen Hermanson Foundation Board Chair Julie Ratner, Wendy Graney

    Aimee Schnelzer and Hampton Coffee owner Jason Belkin

    Aimee Schnelzer and Hampton Coffee owner Jason Belkin

    Poppin Patties' Batya Smith and Deana Smith

    Poppin Patties' Batya Smith and Deana Smith

    Honorees Cheryl Babinski, Christopher Robbins, Charlotte Sasso

    Honorees Cheryl Babinski, Christopher Robbins, Charlotte Sasso

    Marion Greene, Ellen Hermanson Foundation Executive Director Anne Tschida Gomberg, Joceila Stieven

    Marion Greene, Ellen Hermanson Foundation Executive Director Anne Tschida Gomberg, Joceila Stieven

    RUMBA's Craig Young and Justin Davidson

    RUMBA's Craig Young and Justin Davidson

    Golden Pear's Marcelina Ramos and Dawn McDougall

    Golden Pear's Marcelina Ramos and Dawn McDougall

    DeJesus Deli & Taqueria's Esther DeJesus and Elizabeth DeJesus

    DeJesus Deli & Taqueria's Esther DeJesus and Elizabeth DeJesus

    Rachel Lys, Alana Leland

    Rachel Lys, Alana Leland

    Jessica Mackin-Cipro, Joe Cipro

    Jessica Mackin-Cipro, Joe Cipro

    Sean Deneny

    Sean Deneny

    Comedian Andrina Wekontash Smith, Denise Smith-Meacham

    Comedian Andrina Wekontash Smith, Denise Smith-Meacham

    Lisa Gershon, Denise Smith-Meacham, Perry Gershon

    Lisa Gershon, Denise Smith-Meacham, Perry Gershon

    Jodi and Jack Wasserman

    Jodi and Jack Wasserman

    Dylan Blue, Ellen Hermanson Foundation Event Chair Sara Blue, Russell Blue

    Dylan Blue, Ellen Hermanson Foundation Event Chair Sara Blue, Russell Blue

    Suffolk County Legislator Bridget Fleming, Robin Long

    Suffolk County Legislator Bridget Fleming, Robin Long

    Keith Green, Ellen Hermanson Foundation board member Ann Ciardullo

    Keith Green, Ellen Hermanson Foundation board member Ann Ciardullo

    Honoree Charlotte Sasso, Heather Baris, Jenny Rew

    Honoree Charlotte Sasso, Heather Baris, Jenny Rew

    Julie Ratner welcoming guests to Ticked Pink 2020

    Julie Ratner welcoming guests to Ticked Pink 2020

    Honoree Cheryl Babinski receiving award

    Honoree Cheryl Babinski receiving award

    Honoree Christopher Robbins receiving an award from Ellen Hermanson Foundation Board Chair Julie Ratner and Sara Blue

    Honoree Christopher Robbins receiving an award from Ellen Hermanson Foundation Board Chair Julie Ratner and Sara Blue

    Honoree Christopher Robbins

    Honoree Christopher Robbins

    Honoree Charlotte Sasso

    Honoree Charlotte Sasso

    Angela LaGreca leading the live auction

    Angela LaGreca leading the live auction

    Comedian Andrina Wekontash Smith

    Comedian Andrina Wekontash Smith

    Comedian Jessica Kirson

    Comedian Jessica Kirson

    Jewel Meringue Baking Co. treats

    Jewel Meringue Baking Co. treats
    February 13, 2020

    The Ellen Hermanson Foundation held Tickled Pink at LTV Media Center on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Guests enjoyed a comedy show and delicious food as they raised money for a great cause. Honorees Cheryl Babinski, Christopher Robbins and Charlotte Sasso received awards for their commitment to our community, and comedians Andrina Wekontash Smith and Jessica Kirson had the crowd laughing all evening long.

    To learn more about the Ellen Hermanson Foundation, visit ellenhermanson.org.

