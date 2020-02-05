Hamptons Event Highlights: February 7–9, 2020

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening in the Hamptons this weekend, February 7–9, 2020. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Tickled Pink

Saturday, February 8, 6–10 P.M.

The Ellen Hermanson Foundation kicks off its 25th anniversary year with a special edition of its popular annual fundraiser. Enjoy delectable bites, an open bar, auctions and hilarious comedy routines by headliner Jessica Kirson (pictured above), winner of the Nightlife Award for Best Stand-up Comedian in NYC, and opener Andrina Wekontash Smith of the Shinnecock Nation. The event will honor Cheryl Babinski, Christopher Robbins and Charlotte Sasso with Community Achievement Awards. Tickets are $100–$250.

LTV Media Center, 75 Industrial Road, Wainscott. 212-840-0916, ellenhermanson.org

Cocktails for Koalas

Friday, February 7, 6 p.m.

The Country School and the Wildlife Rescue of East Hampton is hosting a fundraiser to aid WIRES (Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Service) in their efforts to protect Australia’s rapidly declining animal population. Taste scrumptious appetizers, dance to electric music and bid in the silent auction for a vital cause. Childcare is provided. Tickets are $30.

The Clubhouse, 174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. 631-537-2255, wroeh.org

Songwriters Share: Inda Eaton for Project MOST

Friday, February 7, 7:30 p.m.

The second concert of the sixth annual Songwriters Share concert series takes place this Friday with cutting edge singer-songwriter-storyteller Inda Eaton. Her Solo Acoustic Ideas is an original music experience filled with stories about wanderlust, human connection and adventures in resilience. Proceeds will benefit Project MOST, which provides kids with a range of academic support, enrichment activities, physical exercise and positive social development every day after school. Tickets are $20.

Unitarian Universalist Meetinghouse , 977 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. indaeaton.com

NOW SHOWING: The Mission

Saturday, February 8, 6 p.m.

In director Roland Joffe’s Oscar-winning historical epic, Jeremy Irons stars as Gabriel, an 18th-century Jesuit priest sent to the jungles of Brazil to build a Guarani Indian mission, who then encounters the cruel slave trader Mendoza, portrayed by Robert De Niro. HamptonsFilm co-chair Alec Baldwin will discuss the film after the screening. Tickets are $25.

Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-4050, guildhall.org

AMSEAS Seal Cruise

Sunday, February 9, 1 p.m.

Join AMSEAS (Atlantic Marine Conservation Society) biologists and the Group for the East End for a seal cruise around Shinnecock Bay. Learn about the different species of seals that inhabit local waters and how you can help preserve the marine environment. Boarding begins at 12:30 p.m., and the cruise lasts about two hours. Tickets are $30.

Stony Brook Marine Station, 8 Little Neck Road, Southampton. 631-317-0030, amseas.org/seal-cruises