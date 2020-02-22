Police Blotter

Hamptons Police Raise Money for Victims of Online Charity Scams

Many 'ComeSupportMe.com' campaigns are made by folks who just don't want to work.

Oliver Peterson February 22, 2020
A typical predatory ComeSupportMe campaign
A typical predatory ComeSupportMe campaign, Photo: teolazarev/123RF

The Hamptons Police Department has launched a ComeSupportMe.com campaign to raise money for those ripped off by predatory campaigns on the same platform.

“We recently received complaints about a series of scam ComeSupportMe.com campaigns in the area, but we really have no legal recourse to do anything because these victims gave of their own volition,” HPD spokesman Rex Gallant said on Tuesday. “So the department decided to do what we could for these poor, blindly giving souls. We’re asking the community to help make
them whole.”

The campaigns deemed “predatory” were, essentially, created by or for people who don’t want to work. Gallant pointed out that some of these campaigners would use a minor incident or malady as their reason for starting it in the first place, though none were actually doing anything to find work or better their situation. Instead, they simply hoped others would fund their lifestyle of playing video games, smoking expensive cigarettes and getting new tattoos.

“If you can afford to do nothing but get tattoos and play Fallout all day, we’re pretty certain you’re not desperate enough to require charity,” Gallant said. “At least our campaign is helping people who did something stupidly kindhearted instead of the lazy and entitled.”

Read more tales from the Hamptons Police Blotter

Facebook Comments

Related Articles

Close up of Giant Dinosaur or T-rex skeleton
February 21, 2020
47

East End Kids Event Highlights: February 22–24, 2019

Erik Larson and
February 21, 2020
52

The Splendid and the Vile: Erik Larson Views Churchill Through Fresh Lens

Narratives in the Making moderators Dr. Georgette Grier-Key, and Donnamarie Barnes
February 20, 2020
69

Unearth Black History on the East End at ‘Narratives in the Making’

Dan's Papers covers by Mickey Paraskevas, Marc Dalessio, Ty Stroudsburg, Casey Chalem Anderson, Peter Max, Mike Stanko, Daniel Pollera, Joseph Reboli
February 20, 2020
95

North Fork Event Highlights: February 21–22, 2020