Hamptons Police Department Unveils Baby Cop PR Campaign

New Hamptons Police Department spokesman Rex Gallant was elevated to “PR guru” in the public eye this week after he announced his new “Baby Cop” public relations campaign.

According to Gallant, the adorable baby police officer, complete with hat and badge, is all about presenting “a kinder, gentler HPD” and connecting with local residents, especially kids.

“It’s impossible not to fall in love with Baby Cop,” Gallant says, “and we believe Hamptonites, and maybe even fans worldwide, will find themselves smitten with the little scamp.”

In addition to presenting Baby Cop in a series of regional television and print advertisements, as well as in-person appearances at area events, Gallant has already made plans for a massive merchandising push, including t-shirts, hats, posters and much more.

“We’ve even hired an artist to sculpt a series of Baby Cop action figures, one of which will be life-size and nearly indistinguishable from the real thing—and they’re all available for preorder through the Hamptons Police Department website,” he explains. “This is going to be big.”

Read more tales from the Hamptons Police Blotter