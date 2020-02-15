South O’ the Highway

Jennifer Lopez Partners with DSW for Shoe and Handbag Collection

Walk like JLo!

SOTH Team February 15, 2020
The JLO JENNIFER LOPEZ Collection, Photo: Courtesy Designer Brands Inc.

Water Mill’s Jennifer Lopez has partnered with Designer Brands Inc. to bring a new line of footwear and handbags to DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse. The JLO JENNIFER LOPEZ collection will debut this spring.

“Since the beginning of my career, I’ve wanted to do it all—music, mov­ies, and fashion. There are so many facets to my career, and that’s what I wanted to bring to my collection with DSW,” Lopez said in a press release. “With high quality products and accessible pricing, DSW is the perfect partner to reach a broader audience. It’s been incredible to build a brand with the talented team at Camuto Group, and with this collection, it’s my hope that people can find shoes they love and express multiple sides of themselves, all while remaining true to their most authentic self.”

Designer Brands says that “the JLO JENNIFER LOPEZ collection will be led and shaped by Jennifer Lopez’s creative vision, with the purpose of inspiring women to create and choose a life of confidence, empowerment and positivity. Jennifer Lopez will offer high-fashion products ranging from shoes to handbags that channel her glamour and trendsetting style.”

To celebrate the launch of the new line, DSW is running a contest to meet Lopez in Manhattan. To enter the drawing, simply sign up on DSW’s website and purchase a pair of her new shoes on March 9.

Visit dsw.com/jlo for more information on the JLO JENNIFER LOPEZ collection.

Facebook Comments

Related Articles

Julie Andrews
February 14, 2020
64

Julie Andrews Lends Her Voice to ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’

Snoop Dogg, Billy Joe Armstrong and Martha Stewart cook on 'The Ellen Show'
February 12, 2020
141

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg Guest-Host ‘The Ellen Show’

Scarlett Johansson, Photo: Â©PATRICKMCMULLAN.COM
February 9, 2020
222

Oscars 2020 Preview: Scarlett Johansson, ‘Hustlers’ Snub and More

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest on 'Live with Kelly
February 8, 2020
256

ABC Orders Pilot Based on Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest