Jennifer Lopez Partners with DSW for Shoe and Handbag Collection

Water Mill’s Jennifer Lopez has partnered with Designer Brands Inc. to bring a new line of footwear and handbags to DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse. The JLO JENNIFER LOPEZ collection will debut this spring.

“Since the beginning of my career, I’ve wanted to do it all—music, mov­ies, and fashion. There are so many facets to my career, and that’s what I wanted to bring to my collection with DSW,” Lopez said in a press release. “With high quality products and accessible pricing, DSW is the perfect partner to reach a broader audience. It’s been incredible to build a brand with the talented team at Camuto Group, and with this collection, it’s my hope that people can find shoes they love and express multiple sides of themselves, all while remaining true to their most authentic self.”

Designer Brands says that “the JLO JENNIFER LOPEZ collection will be led and shaped by Jennifer Lopez’s creative vision, with the purpose of inspiring women to create and choose a life of confidence, empowerment and positivity. Jennifer Lopez will offer high-fashion products ranging from shoes to handbags that channel her glamour and trendsetting style.”

To celebrate the launch of the new line, DSW is running a contest to meet Lopez in Manhattan. To enter the drawing, simply sign up on DSW’s website and purchase a pair of her new shoes on March 9.

Visit dsw.com/jlo for more information on the JLO JENNIFER LOPEZ collection.