Julie Andrews Lends Her Voice to ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’

The film also stars Steve Carell and Kevin Hart.

February 14, 2020

Sag Harbor actress and bestselling author Julie Andrews has lent her voice to the upcoming animated film, Minions: The Rise of Gru.

Andrews plays Gru’s self-absorbed mother in the movie, which serves as a sequel to 2015’s Minions and a prequel to the Despicable Me trilogy.

Poster for ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru,’ Photo: Courtesy Universal

From Universal Pictures:

“This summer, from the biggest animated franchise in history and global cultural phenomenon, comes the untold story of one 12-year-old’s dream to become the world’s greatest supervillain, in Minions: The Rise of Gru. Teeming with Illumination’s signature subversive humor, pop-culture sophistication, full-hearted emotion, bold music sensibility, and over-the-top action, Minions: The Rise of Gru is steered by the franchise’s original creators. The film is produced by visionary Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and his longtime collaborators Janet Healy and Chris Renaud and is directed by returning franchise filmmaker Kyle Balda (Despicable Me 3, Minions). The co-directors are Brad Ableson (The Simpsons) and Jonathan del Val (The Secret Life of Pets films).”

Minions: The Rise of Gru also stars Steve Carell and Kevin Hart. It hits theaters July 3. Watch the trailer above.

