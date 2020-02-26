Love Bites: Local Chefs & Friends Cook for Katy’s Courage

Dining on incredible food by talented East End chefs is always a worthy endeavor, but the activity becomes that much sweeter if it’s in support of a good cause. One such opportunity returns this Saturday, February 29 from 7–11 p.m. at the annual Love Bites tasting extravaganza to benefit Katy’s Courage—a Hamptons-based charity dedicated to raising funds for local scholarships, pediatric cancer research and Katy’s Kids @ CMEE in honor of Katy Stewart, a 12-year-old Sag Harbor girl who died of a rare pediatric cancer, devastating her family and all who knew her in 2011.

Kicking off a weekend of fundraisers for the nonprofit, including the annual Katy’s Courage Skate-a-Thon at Buckskill Winter Club on Sunday, Love Bites has moved this year from the Muses in Southampton to its new location at the Bridgehampton Community House (2368 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton). As part of the change, event chair and chef Peter Ambrose of Endless Summer Events Catering, along with numerous friends and contributors, is adding an exciting outdoor barbecue to the lineup.

“About four or five us are going to be doing similar dishes to what we did at the GrillHampton event this past summer,” Ambrose explains, adding, “We’re going to have a tent alongside the community house, so everything outside is going to be barbecue-influenced food.” Ambrose and his friends, including Green Hill Kitchen & Que chef and three-time Dan’s GrillHampton winner Matty Boudreau, Arthur Wolf of Smokin’ Wolf BBQ and chef Alex Von Salad of Von Salad Farms will man the grills outside while guests enjoy the comfort of heated tents.

“I’m doing a coffee-rubbed short rib hash topped with a guajillo chili citrus shrimp,” Ambrose reveals, noting that Boudreau is making his famous brisket, while Wolf grills St. Louis ribs and Von Salad offers a variety of grilled root vegetables, mac ’n’ cheese and any side accompaniments the other chefs need with their barbecue. “Arthur and Matt have both participated in Love Bites the last couple of years [as has Von Salad],” he continues. “I thought it’d be a good idea to do something a little different this year…. It’s going to work very well. We had a tent donated, heaters donated, so we’ll be able to have indoor and outdoor for people and have it still be comfortable and nice and everything.”

In addition to the new barbecue area, Love Bites will feature music by DJ Michael of East End Entertainment, a silent auction, Golfer’s Ultimate Dream Raffle and tastes from more than 20 recognized chefs, restaurants and vendors, including A Kitchen 4 Liam, Art of Eating Catering, The Bell & Anchor, Bostwick’s Chowder House, The Clubhouse, Coche Comedor, Elegant Affairs Caterers, The Golden Pear Café, Grace & Grit, The Mill House, Peconic Gold Oysters, Saaz, Silver Spoon Specialties, Dreesen’s Doughnuts, Hampton Coffee Company, Jerri’s Cakery & Confections, Sag Harbor Baking Company, Diplomático Rum, Montauk Brewing Company and Cellier Wines Distributing.

“We do have tons of charities out here that we all work for, but Katy’s Courage seems to be the community’s charity of choice,” Ambrose says, explaining why he’s helped raise money for them through Love Bites for the last half-decade. “Between the [Katy’s Courage 5K] run and the skate-a-thon and this, it seems like something that everybody out here has gotten behind,” he says.

After Love Bites on Saturday, the weekend will continue at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 1 with the ninth annual Skate-a-Thon at Buckskill Winter Club at 178 Buckskill Road in East Hampton. All proceeds will benefit Katy’s Courage.

Visit katyscourage.org for tickets and info.