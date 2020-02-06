‘Summer House’ Returns for Season 4 on Bravo

Summer House, the Hamptons-set Bravo series about a group of young professionals sharing a home on the East End on weekends, has returned for a fourth season.
In addition to returning stars Kyle Cooke, Lindsay Hubbard, Amanda Batula, Carl Radke, Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner, Jules Daoud and Luke Gulbranson have joined the cast.
Here’s a bit about Daoud and Gulbranson, from Bravo:
“Julia Daoud, also known as Jules, is one of the newest members of Summer House and is already making her mark. Born in Cincinnati with Jordanian roots as a second generation American, Jules first language was Arabic but she quickly adapted to learn English. Jules was raised to be ambitious from an early age and she always knew success was in her future. Jules attended DePaul University with the goal of becoming a doctor, but when she realized her true passion was to start a fashion and lifestyle blog she took the leap of faith and started Simply Jules in 2013. After launching, Simply Jules quickly became a top blog in the Midwest. Two years later, she expanded her business as a freelance content creator and social media marketer for businesses, all while still graduating with a Bachelor of Science, and her career continued to take off working with several high-end and emerging brands. When Jules is not taking over social media by storm with her newest idea she enjoys, traveling, yoga, self-care, and letting loose in the Hamptons with friends. One can only guess what endeavor she will take on next.”
“Luke Gulbranson grew up in rural Northern Minnesota until a chance meeting led to a modeling job, which then ultimately led him to NYC. He has been living in New York for 15 years, balancing the big city life with his small-town roots and penchant for nature. Along with modeling, he is also a youth hockey coach and pursuing an acting career. A natural “jack of all trades”, Luke is always diving into new creative ventures which includes making jewelry and woodwork. He’s a lover of the woods, his Harley-Davidson motorcycles, and open space. This summer, he is looking forward to creating long lasting friendships.”
Good luck with that, Luke. Summer House airs Wednesdays nights on Bravo.