SAC’s ‘Takeover 2020! Artists in Residence’ Opening Reception Photos

Southampton Arts Center held an opening reception on Saturday, February 1 for Takeover 2020! Artists in Residence. This 10-week residency features 10 artists, each of whom creates a pop-up studio space. The artists will hold weekly studio hours and workshops, and students from Ross School and Southampton High School will participate in special programs with the artists.

To learn more about Takeover 2020! Artists in Residence, visit southamptonartscenter.org.