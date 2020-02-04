SAC’s ‘Takeover 2020! Artists in Residence’ Opening Reception Photos

    Bert Meem, artist Franco Cuttica, Deborah Van Zijl, Knight Meem

    Barbara Lassen
    Miles Partington

    Erica-Lynn Huberty

    Nathan Kahn, Ian Duffee, artist Jodi Bentivegna, Michelle Nitto, Ty Matsushita

    Nathan Kahn, Ian Duffee, artist Jodi Bentivegna, Michelle Nitto, Ty Matsushita

    Jodi Bentivegna

    Jodi Bentivegna

    Kerry Sharkey-Miller

    Kerry Sharkey-Miller

    Michael Butler

    Michael Butler

    Erica-Lynn Huberty, Kerry Sharkey-Miller

    Erica-Lynn Huberty, Kerry Sharkey-Miller

    Nathan Joseph, Michael Butler

    Nathan Joseph, Michael Butler

    Franco Cuttica

    Franco Cuttica

    Esly Escobar's art space at the SAC Takeover 2020

    Esly Escobar's art space at the SAC Takeover 2020

    Franco Cuttica

    Franco Cuttica

    Esly Escobar

    Esly Escobar

    Claudia Evart, founder of Siblings Day Foundation

    Claudia Evart, founder of Siblings Day Foundation

    Isadora Capraro's art space at SAC Takeover 2020

    Isadora Capraro's art space at SAC Takeover 2020

    The SAC Takeover 2020 reception

    The SAC Takeover 2020 reception

    Kara Hoblin, Isadora Capraro

    Kara Hoblin, Isadora Capraro

    Isadora Capraro

    Isadora Capraro

    Matt Ballard, Ken Blessing, Joe McLoughlin, Ian Duke

    Matt Ballard, Ken Blessing, Joe McLoughlin, Ian Duke

    Jim Carroll, Chris Burger

    Jim Carroll, Chris Burger

    Kevin and Sara Marchese with Peter

    Kevin and Sara Marchese with Peter

    Nadia Ernestus admiring Melinda Hackett's art

    Nadia Ernestus admiring Melinda Hackett's art

    Melinda Hackett

    Melinda Hackett

    Dinah Maxwell Smith

    Dinah Maxwell Smith

    George Mittendorf, Steve Kiembock

    George Mittendorf, Steve Kiembock

    SAC Artistic Director Amy Kirwin, SAC Executive Director Tom Dunn

    SAC Artistic Director Amy Kirwin, SAC Executive Director Tom Dunn

    Jeff and Elyn Kronemeyer

    Jeff and Elyn Kronemeyer

    Dan’s Papers covers by Dinah Maxwell Smith

    Danâs Papers covers by Dinah Maxwell Smith

    Dinah Maxwell Smith

    Dinah Maxwell Smith

    Peggy Heller, George Mittendorf, artist Dinah Maxwell Smith, Jeff Gibbons

    Peggy Heller, George Mittendorf, artist Dinah Maxwell Smith, Jeff Gibbons

    Chef Scott Kampf

    Chef Scott Kampf

    Jennifer Hebert, Dave Siginaw, Jamie Hebert, Sandy Saginaw

    Jennifer Hebert, Dave Siginaw, Jamie Hebert, Sandy Saginaw

    Artwork by Esly Escobar

    Artwork by Esly Escobar

    Michael Griffith, Nancy Grigor

    Michael Griffith, Nancy Grigor

    Bridget LeRoy

    Bridget LeRoy

    Colleen Gorman and Brad Kramer with Prince

    Colleen Gorman and Brad Kramer with Prince

    Artwork by artist Miles Partington

    Artwork by artist Miles Partington

    Artwork by artist Miles Partington

    Artwork by artist Miles Partington

    Franco Cuttica, Nancy Grigor

    Franco Cuttica, Nancy Grigor

    Artwork by local high school students

    Artwork by local high school students

    Southampton Village Mayor Jesse Warren, Martyna Sokol, Will Goethe

    Southampton Village Mayor Jesse Warren, Martyna Sokol, Will Goethe

    Freestyle area in lobby

    Freestyle area in lobby

    Southampton Village Mayor Jesse Warren, Martyna Sokol

    Southampton Village Mayor Jesse Warren, Martyna Sokol

    SAC Artistic Director Amy Kirwin

    SAC Artistic Director Amy Kirwin

    Ingrid Arneberg

    Ingrid Arneberg

    SAC Takeover 2020 artists with Amy Kirwin and Tom Dunn

    SAC Takeover 2020 artists with Amy Kirwin and Tom Dunn

    Amy Kirwin, Ingrid Arneberg

    Amy Kirwin, Ingrid Arneberg

    Ruby Jackson, Rebecca Edana

    Ruby Jackson, Rebecca Edana
    Photo Galleries

    SAC’s ‘Takeover 2020! Artists in Residence’ Opening Reception Photos

    Barbara Lassen February 4, 2020

    Southampton Arts Center held an opening reception on Saturday, February 1 for Takeover 2020! Artists in Residence. This 10-week residency features 10 artists, each of whom creates a pop-up studio space. The artists will hold weekly studio hours and workshops, and students from Ross School and Southampton High School will participate in special programs with the artists.

    To learn more about Takeover 2020! Artists in Residence, visit southamptonartscenter.org.

