Check Out the Trailer for Hugh Jackman’s ‘Bad Education’

East Hampton resident Hugh Jackman is gearing up to play lovable con man Harold Hill in the new Broadway revival of The Music Man, but he’s also got a new movie in which he plays a much different—but still highly compelling—liar.

Bad Education, directed by Cory Finley, is based on the true story of Frank Tassone, the former superintendent of the Roslyn, NY school district who made national headlines when he found himself at the center of an $11.2 million larceny scandal. Jackman plays Tassone in the film, while Allison Janney plays Pam Gluckin, a fellow school administrator who admitted to stealing $4.3 million from the district. Ray Romano plays school board chairman Bob Spicer.

The film, which debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2019 to enthusiastic response, is rife with Long Island connections. In addition to the Roslyn setting, it was filmed partially at Division Avenue High School in Levittown. Former Roslyn student Mike Makowsky wrote the screenplay. Speaking to Vanity Fair, Makowsky noted, “The school district was paying for the renovations to [Gluckin’s] home in the Hamptons.”

Bad Education will be released on HBO on April 25. Check out the trailer above.