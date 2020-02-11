To My Valentine, With Love: Thoughtful East End Gifts

Valentine’s Day serves as a friendly reminder to show loved ones just how much they mean to you, so the last thing you want to do is bestow underwhelming presents. Wow your special someone(s) with one—or more—of these thoughtful East End gifts.

A single rose may cut it on The Bachelor, but it lacks the spectacular presentation necessary for a truly memorable Valentine’s Day. Smart Hamptonites will head to Roses & Rice for grand bouquets comprising colorful roses, hydrangeas, Asiatic lilies and more. (481 Montauk Highway, East Quogue. 631-653-4910, rosesandriceflorist.com). North Forkers can rely on Ivy League Flowers and Gift’s for vibrant displays such as You’re My Everything, a slender vase overflowing with deep purple orchids, and the My Loves Grows Bouquet, a pot of stargazer lilies and roses below a heart-shaped arch made from bells of Ireland. 56475 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-6500, ivyleagueflowersandgifts.com

Finding the right words to express one’s feelings can be immensely challenging for many, so this year, give your significant other a sentimental sign that says it all. Topiaire Flower Shop offers a wide selection of vintage signs with various quotes, phrases and poems, many of which are quite romantic. And yes, you can find beautiful bouquets here, too. 51 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-287-3800, facebook.com/topiaire-flower-shop

Nothing makes an item more personal than monogramming it, and The Monogram Shop has a wonderful selection of customizable items that make for excellent, thoughtful gifts. You and your valentine can snuggle under an Italian herringbone throw embroidered with both of your initials, or under an alpaca throw with a short, stitched message. You can even create his and her microfiber robes with initials on the front or full names on the back. 19 Newtown Lane, East Hampton. 631-329-3379, themonogramshops.com

Certain smells can transport you back to memories long forgotten, and HAMPTONS Handpoured has made a business out of encapsulating aromas of the Hamptons. Whether your first date was in Sagaponack, Westhampton, Water Mill, Napeague or anywhere else on the East End, there’s a soy candle to commemorate it. Make sure to also grab the limited edition Valentine’s Day Heart candle that smells of roses and chocolate. Based in East Hampton and sold at shops across the East End. hamptonshandpoured.com

If your beloved has a bit of a sweet tooth, you’ll want to get them Tate’s Treats Tin for the One You Love—in addition to the mandatory box of chocolates. This abundant package comes with chocolate chip cookies, brownies, nonpareils and heart candy cookie bark. A gluten-free basket is also available. 43 North Sea Road, Southampton. 631-283-9830, tatesbakeshop.com

Garden of Silver knows that few gifts are as mesmerizing as one-of-a-kind jewelry, which is why its stock is not only unique, but also fully customizable. The Pink Tourmaline Necklace and Garnet Moon Earrings make for breathtaking presents, but giving his and her pieces adds a level of intimacy not found in most jewelry gifting. The Koi Cufflinks and Koi Garden Necklace are a perfect pair that would look fabulous on any couple, as are the Mountains Cufflinks and Zen Mountain Necklace. 124 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-275-8148, gardenofsilver.com

Top off your perfect Valentine’s Day evening with a bottle of local dessert wine. Pindar Vineyards’ new 2018 Riesling is stunningly rich with concentrated flavors of apricot, honey and passion fruit, and its 2016 Gewürztraminer and 2014 Cabernet Port are proven favorites. (37645 Main Road, Peconic. 631-734-6200, pindar.net). Castello di Borghese’s 2017 Allegra is a delicious late harvest Chardonnay with a kiss of citrus, contrasted nicely by the 2015 Afterglow, a fortified cabernet franc with a sweet cherry nose and an intensely spicy palate. (17150 County Road 48, Cutchogue. 631-734-5111, castellodiborghese.com). Macari Vineyards’ 2013 Block E Riesling offers honey and citrus aromas with a golden raisin palate, and it’s the ideal dessert companion for the sugary 2012 Block E Red. 150 Bergen Avenue, Mattituck. 631-298-0100, macariwines.com

And seriously, no matter what else you buy your valentine, don’t forget the box of chocolates. You can find impressive selections at Li-Lac Chocolates (li-lacchocolates.com) and North Fork Chocolate Company. 740 Main Road, Aquebogue. 631-779-2963, northforkchocolate.com