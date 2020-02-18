William Ris Gallery’s ‘A Sense of Place’ Opening Reception in Photos

An opening reception for A Sense of Place was held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at William Ris Gallery in Jamesport, marking the gallery’s fourth anniversary on the North Fork. Works by photographer Scott Farrell and artists Maxine Jurow and Amanda Kavanagh will remain on view through March 15. An artist talk takes place on Saturday, February 29 at 1 p.m.

To learn more about WIlliam Ris Gallery, visit williamris.com.