William Ris Gallery’s ‘A Sense of Place’ Opening Reception in Photos

    William Ris Gallery

    Barbara Lassen
    William Ris Gallery

    A sculpture outside William Ris Gallery

    Barbara Lassen
    A sculpture outside William Ris Gallery

    Amanda Kavanagh

    Barbara Lassen
    Amanda Kavanagh

    Scott Farrell

    Barbara Lassen
    Scott Farrell

    Michelle Farrell, Steve Keller

    Barbara Lassen
    Michelle Farrell, Steve Keller

    Christopher Hartel, Liliane Gones

    Barbara Lassen
    Christopher Hartel, Liliane Gones

    William Ris Gallery owner Mary Cantone

    Barbara Lassen
    William Ris Gallery owner Mary Cantone

    Artwork inside William Ris Gallery

    Barbara Lassen
    Artwork inside William Ris Gallery

    Amanda Kavanagh and Scott Farrell

    Barbara Lassen
    Amanda Kavanagh and Scott Farrell

    Marissa Bridge and Susan Saunders

    Barbara Lassen
    Marissa Bridge and Susan Saunders

    Don and Mary Ann Farrell

    Barbara Lassen
    Don and Mary Ann Farrell

    Guests arriving at the "A Sense of Place" reception

    Barbara Lassen
    Guests arriving at the

    Scott Farrell with his parents, Don and Mary Ann Farrell

    Barbara Lassen
    Scott Farrell with his parents, Don and Mary Ann Farrell

    James Slezak, Steven Schreiber

    Barbara Lassen
    James Slezak, Steven Schreiber

    Scott Farrell, William Ris Gallery owner Mary Cantone, Amanda Kavanagh

    Barbara Lassen
    Scott Farrell, William Ris Gallery owner Mary Cantone, Amanda Kavanagh

    David Miller, James Dougal, Meryl Waitz, Amanda Kavanagh

    Barbara Lassen
    David Miller, James Dougal, Meryl Waitz, Amanda Kavanagh

    E. Cindy Stein, Marzena Grabczynska

    Barbara Lassen
    E. Cindy Stein, Marzena Grabczynska

    Bert Detomaso, Julie Detomaso, Don Farrell

    Barbara Lassen
    Bert Detomaso, Julie Detomaso, Don Farrell

    Paul and Dale Baldassano

    Barbara Lassen
    Paul and Dale Baldassano

    Paul Baldassano with one of his pieces

    Barbara Lassen
    Paul Baldassano with one of his pieces

    Ronald and Nohra Hellman

    Barbara Lassen
    Ronald and Nohra Hellman

    Susan Saunders, Mary Cantone, Marissa Bridge

    Barbara Lassen
    Susan Saunders, Mary Cantone, Marissa Bridge

    Jane Kirkwood, Mike McLaughlin

    Barbara Lassen
    Jane Kirkwood, Mike McLaughlin

    Keith Mantell, William Ris Gallery owner Mary Cantone

    Barbara Lassen
    Keith Mantell, William Ris Gallery owner Mary Cantone

    James McPeak and Keith Mantell

    Barbara Lassen
    James McPeak and Keith Mantell

    Gary and Paula Maglio

    Barbara Lassen
    Gary and Paula Maglio

    Guests at the "A Sense of Place" opening reception

    Barbara Lassen
    Guests at the

    Sally Shore and Rebecca Bahr

    Barbara Lassen
    Sally Shore and Rebecca Bahr

    Dawn Lee and James McPeak

    Barbara Lassen
    Dawn Lee and James McPeak

    John Mazur, Brooke Cantone

    Barbara Lassen
    John Mazur, Brooke Cantone

    Naomi Grossman, Sue Contessa

    Barbara Lassen
    Naomi Grossman, Sue Contessa

    Carl Vaccariello, Dan Gontcharenki, John Daidone, Frank Dotero, Dan DeVito, Alex Azcona

    Barbara Lassen
    Carl Vaccariello, Dan Gontcharenki, John Daidone, Frank Dotero, Dan DeVito, Alex Azcona

    Karen Zang, Mike Stanko, Jerry and Ellie Phillips

    Barbara Lassen
    Karen Zang, Mike Stanko, Jerry and Ellie Phillips

    Amanda Kavanagh, Dawn Lee and Scott Farrell

    Barbara Lassen
    Amanda Kavanagh, Dawn Lee and Scott Farrell

    Artwork on display at William Ris Gallery

    Barbara Lassen
    Artwork on display at William Ris Gallery
    William Ris Gallery’s ‘A Sense of Place’ Opening Reception in Photos

    Barbara Lassen February 18, 2020

    An opening reception for A Sense of Place was held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at William Ris Gallery in Jamesport, marking the gallery’s fourth anniversary on the North Fork. Works by photographer Scott Farrell and artists Maxine Jurow and Amanda Kavanagh will remain on view through March 15. An artist talk takes place on Saturday, February 29 at 1 p.m.

    To learn more about WIlliam Ris Gallery, visit williamris.com.

