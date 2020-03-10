Sag Harbor’s 10th Annual HarborFrost in Photos

Sag Harbor celebrated the end of winter with the 10th annual HarborFrost—a showcase of fire, ice and family fun—on Saturday, February 29, 2020. The village was electric with ice carvings by Rich Daly, juggling by Keith Leaf, live music performances and activities for children. Those brave enough to take the Frosty Plunge were cheered on by beach-bound spectators.

See what exciting events the Sag Harbor Chamber of Commerce has planned next at sagharborchamber.com.