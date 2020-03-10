Sag Harbor’s 10th Annual HarborFrost in Photos

    Hondo Humberstone, Rich Daly, Ron Ardito

    Hondo Humberstone, Rich Daly, Ron Ardito

    Baron’s Cove General Manager Mario Arakelian

    Baron’s Cove General Manager Mario Arakelian

    Patrick McMurray of ShuckerPaddy

    Patrick McMurray of ShuckerPaddy

    Shuck Therapy at Baron's Cove

    Shuck Therapy at Baron's Cove

    Patrick McMurray of ShuckerPaddy

    Patrick McMurray of ShuckerPaddy

    Ice sculpture for WLNG radio by Rich Daly

    Ice sculpture for WLNG radio by Rich Daly

    Sag Harbor Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Fields, Sag Harbor Chamber of Commerce Director of Windmill Operations Dede O’Connell

    Sag Harbor Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Fields, Sag Harbor Chamber of Commerce Director of Windmill Operations Dede O’Connell

    Olaf ice sculpture by Rich Daly

    Olaf ice sculpture by Rich Daly

    Raul Banados, Adit Nugraha, Samara Banados, Cristina Banados

    Raul Banados, Adit Nugraha, Samara Banados, Cristina Banados

    White’s Apothecary ice sculptures by Rich Daly

    White’s Apothecary ice sculptures by Rich Daly

    Steve and Debra Schoen in front of Lulu’s Kitchen & Bar

    Steve and Debra Schoen in front of Lulu’s Kitchen & Bar

    Sag Harbor Cinema Arts Center ice sculpture by Rich Daly

    Sag Harbor Cinema Arts Center ice sculpture by Rich Daly

    Fiona age 8 and Julian age 6

    Fiona age 8 and Julian age 6

    Brown Harris Stevens ice sculpture by Rich Daly

    Brown Harris Stevens ice sculpture by Rich Daly

    Connor age 3

    Connor age 3

    Fishers Home Furnishings ice sculpture by Rich Daly

    Fishers Home Furnishings ice sculpture by Rich Daly

    Rosie age 11

    Rosie age 11

    Relax ice sculpture by Rich Daly

    Relax ice sculpture by Rich Daly

    Page Robles, Hector-Elliot Robles

    Page Robles, Hector-Elliot Robles

    Ryland Life Equipment ice sculpture by Rich Daly

    Ryland Life Equipment ice sculpture by Rich Daly

    Page at 63 Main ice sculpture by Rich Daly

    Page at 63 Main ice sculpture by Rich Daly

    Lkela Lawler and Jaxon age 7

    Lkela Lawler and Jaxon age 7

    Corcoran ice sculpture by Rich Daly

    Corcoran ice sculpture by Rich Daly

    Al Bender, Sherri Hillenberg, Jason Allen, Christopher Mikovits

    Al Bender, Sherri Hillenberg, Jason Allen, Christopher Mikovits

    Sen ice sculpture by Rich Daly

    Sen ice sculpture by Rich Daly

    Tiffany Yanuklis, Juliet age 7, Victoria age 9, Rich Yanuklis

    Tiffany Yanuklis, Juliet age 7, Victoria age 9, Rich Yanuklis

    Sag Harbor before the Frosty Plunge

    Sag Harbor before the Frosty Plunge

    Sag Harbor Ambulance volunteers Michelle Severance and Stephen Hesler

    Sag Harbor Ambulance volunteers Michelle Severance and Stephen Hesler

    The first one in the water

    The first one in the water

    Tom Backer

    Tom Backer

    Bill Evans and Selina of WLNG

    Bill Evans and Selina of WLNG

    Bill Evans’ pup

    Bill Evans’ pup

    Racing into the Frosty Plunge

    Racing into the Frosty Plunge

    A Frosty Plunge participant returning from the icy water

    A Frosty Plunge participant returning from the icy water

    A Frosty Plunge participant returning from the icy water

    A Frosty Plunge participant returning from the icy water

    Bill Evans and Brian Bannon of WLNG

    Bill Evans and Brian Bannon of WLNG

    Aiden age 10 writing on the ice graffiti wall

    Aiden age 10 writing on the ice graffiti wall

    Logan age 8 writing on the ice graffiti wall

    Logan age 8 writing on the ice graffiti wall

    Logan age 8 and Aiden age 10

    Logan age 8 and Aiden age 10

    The ice graffiti wall—a huge hit with the kids

    The ice graffiti wall—a huge hit with the kids

    Ice sculpture cornhole at John Steinbeck Waterfront Park

    Ice sculpture cornhole at John Steinbeck Waterfront Park

    Ice sculpture cornhole at John Steinbeck Waterfront Park

    Ice sculpture cornhole at John Steinbeck Waterfront Park

    Michael Schellinger and Brooke age 7 playing cornhole

    Michael Schellinger and Brooke age 7 playing cornhole

    Rich Daly about to start his live ice carving demo

    Rich Daly about to start his live ice carving demo

    Rich Daly doing his 2020 HarborFrost ice carving demo

    Rich Daly doing his 2020 HarborFrost ice carving demo

    Rich Daly doing his 2020 HarborFrost ice carving demo

    Rich Daly doing his 2020 HarborFrost ice carving demo

    The completed ice sculpture from Rich Daly's live demo

    The completed ice sculpture from Rich Daly's live demo

    Bernadette Olsen, Stella age 9, Jessica Evenstein

    Bernadette Olsen, Stella age 9, Jessica Evenstein

    Keith Leaf performing

    Keith Leaf performing

    Keith Leaf performing

    Keith Leaf performing
    Sag Harbor’s 10th Annual HarborFrost in Photos

    Barbara Lassen March 3, 2020

    Sag Harbor celebrated the end of winter with the 10th annual HarborFrost—a showcase of fire, ice and family fun—on Saturday, February 29, 2020. The village was electric with ice carvings by Rich Daly, juggling by Keith Leaf, live music performances and activities for children. Those brave enough to take the Frosty Plunge were cheered on by beach-bound spectators.

    See what exciting events the Sag Harbor Chamber of Commerce has planned next at sagharborchamber.com.

