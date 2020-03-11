South O’ the Highway

Alex Rodriguez Celebrates One-Year Engagement Anniversary to Jennifer Lopez

The power couple still haven't set a date!

SOTH Team March 11, 2020
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, Photo: ©PATRICKMCMULLAN.COM
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, Photo: ©PATRICKMCMULLAN.COM

Alexander “A-Rod” Rodriguez posted an Instagram video commemorating the one-year anniversary of his engagement to Water Mill superstar Jennifer Lopez

Rodriguez wrote:

“One year ago on a beach in the Bahamas…. I was a nervous wreck, more nervous than my entire playing career, I got down on one knee and asked you a question… you said yes ❤️

Jennifer, every moment with you is a blessing. You are my best friend, my inspiration, an amazing mother, and a role model to all. .

Macha, I am so lucky to be with you. Thank you for making my life better. I can’t wait to make more memories with you. .

I love you. #HappyAnniversary ❤️”

Lopez first met Rodriguez two decades ago when the then-rookie baseball player asked for her autograph. The next time they crossed paths was in May 2005, when she stopped to shake his hand before the first pitch of a game at Shea Stadium in Queens. Then in March 2017, Rodriguez confirmed to the women of The View, including Hamptonite Joy Behar, that the rumors concerning he and Lopez’s secret romance were true.

The baseball icon proposed to Lopez during a vacation in the Bahamas last March. 

So…when’s the wedding?

Facebook Comments

Related Articles

Scarlett Johansson
March 8, 2020
149

Scarlett Johansson Offers Fans a Chance to Join Her at ‘Black Widow’ Premiere

Ina Garten Cook Like a Pro on Food Network
March 7, 2020
160

Ina Garten to Release ‘Modern Comfort Food’ in October

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest on 'Live with Kelly
March 6, 2020
176

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest Talk Pre-Show Routine

Robert Downey Jr. at the Avengers: Infinity War premiere
March 5, 2020
426

Robert Downey Jr. Reportedly Considering ‘Iron Man’ Return