Alex Rodriguez Celebrates One-Year Engagement Anniversary to Jennifer Lopez

Alexander “A-Rod” Rodriguez posted an Instagram video commemorating the one-year anniversary of his engagement to Water Mill superstar Jennifer Lopez.

Rodriguez wrote:

“One year ago on a beach in the Bahamas…. I was a nervous wreck, more nervous than my entire playing career, I got down on one knee and asked you a question… you said yes ❤️

Jennifer, every moment with you is a blessing. You are my best friend, my inspiration, an amazing mother, and a role model to all. .

Macha, I am so lucky to be with you. Thank you for making my life better. I can’t wait to make more memories with you. .

I love you. #HappyAnniversary ❤️”

Lopez first met Rodriguez two decades ago when the then-rookie baseball player asked for her autograph. The next time they crossed paths was in May 2005, when she stopped to shake his hand before the first pitch of a game at Shea Stadium in Queens. Then in March 2017, Rodriguez confirmed to the women of The View, including Hamptonite Joy Behar, that the rumors concerning he and Lopez’s secret romance were true.

The baseball icon proposed to Lopez during a vacation in the Bahamas last March.

So…when’s the wedding?