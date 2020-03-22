South O’ the Highway

‘Black Widow’ Starring Scarlett Johansson Delayed

The film was originally set to be released on May 1.

Scarlett Johansson in the Black Widow solo movie
Scarlett Johansson in the Black Widow solo movie, Photo: Marvel Studios

Black Widow, the upcoming Marvel film starring East Ender Scarlett Johansson, has been delayed to an unspecified date in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Variety reports.

The action-adventure film was set to be released on May 1 and kick off “Phase 4” of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Black Widow is a prequel that tells a solo adventure for the beloved Marvel heroine, in which Natasha Romanoff aka the Black Widow must face her past. Other stars include Florence Pugh (Outlaw King), Rachel Weiss (recently Oscar nominated for The Favourite) and David Harbour (Sheriff Jim Hopper in Netflix’s Montauk-inspired hit Stranger Things). Cate Shortland directs.

No new release date has been announced. Johansson, an Amagansett resident, was seen in the Hamptons earlier this week with fiancé Colin Jost, according to Page Six.

