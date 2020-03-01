‘Dan’s Covers’ Reception at Reboli Center for Art and History in Photos

The Reboli Center for Art and History in Stony Brook held a reception and talk for the Dan’s Covers exhibition on Friday, February 21, featuring several participating artists and a talk on the history of Dan’s Papers covers by Dan’s Hamptons Media President / Editorial Director Eric Feil. The 12 artists on view are Casey Chalem Anderson, Marc Dalessio, Keith Mantell, Lynn Mara, Lynn Matsuoka, Mickey Paraskevas, Doug Reina, Gia Schifano, Mike Stanko, Ty Stroudsburg, Charles Wildbank, Daniel Pollera and Joseph Reboli. See Dan’s Covers through April 26.

To learn more about Dan’s Covers, visit rebolicenter.org.