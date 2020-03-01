‘Dan’s Covers’ Reception at Reboli Center for Art and History in Photos

    The Reboli Center for Art and History

    Barbara Lassen
    The Reboli Center for Art and History

    Reboli Center's sign for the "Dan's Covers" exhibition

    Barbara Lassen
    Reboli Center's sign for the

    Priscilla Bruno, Maria Paraskevas, Mickey Paraskevas, Lisanne Bruno

    Barbara Lassen
    Priscilla Bruno, Maria Paraskevas, Mickey Paraskevas, Lisanne Bruno

    Stephen and Mona Goldstein

    Barbara Lassen
    Stephen and Mona Goldstein

    Linda Sleszynski

    Barbara Lassen
    Linda Sleszynski

    Artwork on view at the Reboli Center

    Barbara Lassen
    Artwork on view at the Reboli Center

    Cathy and Frank Terrano

    Barbara Lassen
    Cathy and Frank Terrano

    Jean Caligiuri, Susan Eckert

    Barbara Lassen
    Jean Caligiuri, Susan Eckert

    Laverne Tennenberg, Keith Mantell

    Barbara Lassen
    Laverne Tennenberg, Keith Mantell

    Gifts and trinkets available for purchase

    Barbara Lassen
    Gifts and trinkets available for purchase

    Gia Schifano

    Barbara Lassen
    Gia Schifano

    Mike Stanko, Karen Zang

    Barbara Lassen
    Mike Stanko, Karen Zang

    Gia Schifano, Keith Mantell, Mickey Paraskevas, Mike Stanko, Casey Chalem Anderson

    Barbara Lassen
    Gia Schifano, Keith Mantell, Mickey Paraskevas, Mike Stanko, Casey Chalem Anderson

    “Lifeguard Stand” by the late Joseph Reboli

    Barbara Lassen
    âLifeguard Standâ by the late Joseph Reboli

    Guests gathering for a talk with Eric Feil

    Barbara Lassen
    Guests gathering for a talk with Eric Feil

    Opening remarks by Reboli Center secretary Colleen Hanson

    Barbara Lassen
    Opening remarks by Reboli Center secretary Colleen Hanson

    Dan’s Hamptons Media President/Editorial Director Eric Feil sharing the history of Dan’s Papers

    Barbara Lassen
    Danâs Hamptons Media President/Editorial Director Eric Feil sharing the history of Danâs Papers

    Casey Chalem Anderson, Susan Blum

    Barbara Lassen
    Casey Chalem Anderson, Susan Blum

    Trinkets available for purchase

    Barbara Lassen
    Trinkets available for purchase

    Brett King of The Nancy Atlas Project

    Barbara Lassen
    Brett King of The Nancy Atlas Project

    BJ Intini, Colleen Hanson, Gen Horsburgh, Eric Feil, Steve McKenna, Carolyn Slawski, Lois Reboli

    Barbara Lassen
    BJ Intini, Colleen Hanson, Gen Horsburgh, Eric Feil, Steve McKenna, Carolyn Slawski, Lois Reboli

    Tom Biancaniello, Deborah Davenport, Susan Blum

    Barbara Lassen
    Tom Biancaniello, Deborah Davenport, Susan Blum

    Elizabeth Glamore, Gia Schifano, Brianna Yannucci

    Barbara Lassen
    Elizabeth Glamore, Gia Schifano, Brianna Yannucci

    Artwork on view at the Reboli Center

    Barbara Lassen
    Artwork on view at the Reboli Center

    Glenn Boasi, Karen Boasi, Tom Vandise

    Barbara Lassen
    Glenn Boasi, Karen Boasi, Tom Vandise

    Norma Stewart, Helene Flynn, Patti Dowd

    Barbara Lassen
    Norma Stewart, Helene Flynn, Patti Dowd

    Dan's Hamptons Media Publisher Maria Cable and Creative Director Gen Horsburgh

    Barbara Lassen
    Dan's Hamptons Media Publisher Maria Cable and Creative Director Gen Horsburgh

    Trinkets available for purchase

    Barbara Lassen
    Trinkets available for purchase

    Maureen Keelty, Dianne Williams, Bill Buchholz

    Barbara Lassen
    Maureen Keelty, Dianne Williams, Bill Buchholz

    Reboli Center president Lois Reboli

    Barbara Lassen
    Reboli Center president Lois Reboli

    Daniel Pollera

    Barbara Lassen
    Daniel Pollera

    Daniel Pollera, Brett King

    Barbara Lassen
    Daniel Pollera, Brett King

    Artwork on view at the Reboli Center

    Barbara Lassen
    Artwork on view at the Reboli Center

    David Hanson, Jane McGraw-Teubner

    Barbara Lassen
    David Hanson, Jane McGraw-Teubner

    Brett King, Casey Chalem Anderson

    Barbara Lassen
    Brett King, Casey Chalem Anderson

    Priscilla Bruno posing with a painting she's featured in by son-in-law Mickey Paraskevas

    Barbara Lassen
    Priscilla Bruno posing with a painting she's featured in by son-in-law Mickey Paraskevas

    Artwork on view at the Reboli Center

    Barbara Lassen
    Artwork on view at the Reboli Center

    Reboli Center president Lois Reboli

    Barbara Lassen
    Reboli Center president Lois Reboli

    Sunset over Stony Brook

    Barbara Lassen
    Sunset over Stony Brook
    Photo Galleries

    ‘Dan’s Covers’ Reception at Reboli Center for Art and History in Photos

    Barbara Lassen March 1, 2020

    The Reboli Center for Art and History in Stony Brook held a reception and talk for the Dan’s Covers exhibition on Friday, February 21, featuring several participating artists and a talk on the history of Dan’s Papers covers by Dan’s Hamptons Media President / Editorial Director Eric Feil. The 12 artists on view are Casey Chalem AndersonMarc DalessioKeith MantellLynn MaraLynn MatsuokaMickey ParaskevasDoug ReinaGia SchifanoMike Stanko, Ty Stroudsburg, Charles WildbankDaniel Pollera and Joseph Reboli. See Dan’s Covers through April 26.

    To learn more about Dan’s Covers, visit rebolicenter.org.

    Facebook Comments

    Related Articles

    Olivia Rousso and Caitlin OâNeill with Winter
    February 19, 2020
    302

    Photos from Puppy Love & Pints at Long Ireland Beer Company

    Scott Farrell, William Ris Gallery owner Mary Cantone, Amanda Kavanagh
    February 18, 2020
    266

    William Ris Gallery’s ‘A Sense of Place’ Opening Reception in Photos

    Jean Shafiroff, Southampton Hospital Foundation President Steven Bernstein
    February 13, 2020
    337

    Ellen Hermanson Foundation’s Tickled Pink 2020 in Photos

    SAC Takeover 2020 artists with Amy Kirwin and Tom Dunn
    February 4, 2020
    397

    SAC’s ‘Takeover 2020! Artists in Residence’ Opening Reception Photos