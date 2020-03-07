Show Your Irish Pride at These 10 East End St. Patrick’s Day Parades

Lads and lasses rejoice—St. Patrick’s Day returns to the East End on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, with parades celebrating Irish heritage across the Hamptons, North Fork and beyond all month long! Show your Celtic pride at these 10 fierce St. Paddy’s Day parades:

HAMP TONS

12th Annual Am O’Gansett St. Patrick’s Day Parade

When: Saturday, March 14 at Noon

Where: The mini parade begins and ends on Main Street.

What: From 8–9 a.m., join the Amagansett community in cleaning up Indian Wells Beach to honor this year’s Grand Marshals, the East Hampton Volunteer Ocean Rescue Squad. You’ll then have some time to explore Main Street before the “world’s shortest parade” begins. Call 516-456-4016 or visit amagansettchamber.org for additional info.

Who: The East Hampton Volunteer Ocean Rescue Squad has been responding to water emergencies 24/7, 365 days a year since 2003 and provides a sense of peace to swimmers and surfers from Wainscott to Montauk, and they’ll lead the Am O’Gansett Parade as a team of Grand Marshals.

53rd Annual Westhampton Beach St. Patrick’s Day Parade

When: Saturday, March 14 at Noon

Where: Due to the Main Street construction, the 2020 parade will step off at the Westhampton Beach Middle School, head down Mill Road, make a right at Sunset Avenue and end at the Westhampton Beach Fire House.

What: The theme of this year’s parade is “Love Local,” so floats will be sure to express the best aspects of living in Westhampton Beach. Call 631-506-1473 or visit whbstpats.com for more info.

Who: Quogue resident Preston Jankowski is a local icon—making annual appearances in the St. Paddy’s Parades as the tricycle-riding leader of the Coneheads. This year, the beloved local has been promoted to Grand Marshal.

18th Annual Center Moriches St. Patrick’s Day Parade

When: Sunday, March 15 at 2 p.m.

Where: The parade procession travels down Main Street.

What: The Chamber of Commerce of the Moriches invites the community to cheer on this year’s Irish princess, pipe bands and floats. Call 631-874-0003 or visit moricheschamber.org for more info.

Who: Thomas and Elsie Tebbens, owners of Tebbens Steel, have been selected as the 2020 Grand Marshals to honor their decades of innovation and local job creation.

16th Annual Hampton Bays Hibernians St. Patrick’s Day Parade

When: Saturday, March 21 at 11 a.m.

Where: The parade begins at Hampton Bays Middle School on Ponquogue Avenue and ends at Buckley’s Inn Between on Main Street.

What: The Hampton Bays Hibernians’ parade is bursting with friendly competition, with participants strutting their stuff to win prizes for best float, band, marching group and overall entrant. After, the Knights of Columbus host a thrilling after party full of free beer, corned beef and bagpipe music at the old St. Rosalie’s Church, 31 East Montauk Highway. For more details, call 516-297-2563 or visit hbaohdivision11.com.

Who: Originally from Hampton Bays, Grand Marshal Michael Quinlan is now an East Quogue resident and owner of Quinlan Electric. He serves as a member of the Hampton Bays Hibernians, Knights of Columbus and Southampton Elks Lodge.

58th Annual Montauk St. Patrick’s Day Parade

When: Sunday, March 22 at Noon

Where: The procession travels up Edgemere Road before turning onto Main Street to finish at the Montauk IGA.

What: The St. Paddy’s Day parade, one of the largest in New York, kicks off with a bevy of hot soups provided by the Montauk Chamber of Commerce on the Village Green at 10 a.m. Call 631-668-1578 or visit montaukfriendsoferin.org for more info.

Who: The Montauk Friends of Erin have named Charlie Morici Sr. their 2020 Grand Marshal for decades of service as an East Hampton traffic control officer, EH police lieutenant and Montauk firefighter.

25th Annual Patchogue St. Patrick’s Day Parade and May the Road Rise to Meet Ye 5K

When: Sunday, March 22 at 12:30 p.m.

Where: The parade begins on Route 112 and East Main Street and ravels down Main Street toward West Avenue.

What: Check-in for the Greater Patchogue Foundation’s annual 5k race begins at 208 East Main Street at 9 a.m., with racers setting off at 11 a.m. There will prizes for 1st place finishers, top three per age group and best Irish outfit. The St. Patrick’s Day parade—featuring Irish dancers, twirlers and more—follows the race. Call 631-207-1000 or visit patchogue.com for further details.

Who: The 2020 Patchogue Grand Marshal is Dennis Smith, executive director of the Patchogue Village Business Improvement District.

5th Annual Bellport St. Patrick’s Day Parade

When: Saturday, March 28 at 11:30 a.m.

Where: The Bellport Fire Department parade route begins at the corner of Station Road and Second Street and marches down Main Street, ending at the Bellport Fire House.

What: Join families, friends and neighbors for a lively parade, then keep the party going at the Bellport Fire House Beer Garden from Noon–4 p.m. where you’ll enjoy food, beverages, music and games. Visit facebook.com/bellportfd for more details.

Who: The Bellport Fire Department is honoring former longtime commissioners Martine and ex-chief Chick Satterley for their long-term service.

NORTH FORK

16th Annual Cutchogue St. Patrick’s Day Parade

When: Saturday, March 14 at 2 p.m.

Where: Marchers in the North Fork Chamber of Commerce’s parade will line up on Eugenes Road and march one mile down Main Street toward the Cutchogue Library.

What: The parade showcases more than 50 organizations—from scouts and fire departments to pipe bands and dance groups—creating a palpable sense of community and small-town Americana. For more information, call 631-765-3161 or visit northforkchamber.org.

Who: Cutchogue resident David Gamberg serves as superintendent of both the Greenport and Southold school districts, and he’s set to retire at the end of the school year after 34 years in education. His role as Grand Marshal will serve as the beginning of a thankful sendoff for the incredible work he’s done for North Fork students.

70th Annual Miller Place–Rocky Point Parade

When: Sunday, March 15 at 1 p.m.

Where: The Friends of St. Patrick’s historic parade travels down NY-25A from the corner of Harrison Avenue in Miller Place to Rocky Point Ale House on Broadway.

What: The parade showcases bagpipers, marching bands and the winners of this year’s Queen and Court contest. Visit friendsofstpatrick.org for more info.

Who: For the 70th annual parade, the Friends of St. Patrick have invited all former Grand Marshals to reprise their roles and lead the march together in honor of their continued community leadership.

7th Annual Jamesport St. Patrick’s Day Parade

When: Saturday, March 28 at 1 p.m.

Where: Marchers in the East End Emerald Society’s parade step off from the corner of North Railroad Avenue and Washington Avenue and make their way toward the Jamesport Fire Department on Manor Lane.

What: The parade features bagpipers, step dancers, sports cars, floats and horses, and will be followed by a grand after party at Jason’s Vineyards, 1785 Main Road, Jamesport. Visit eastendemeraldsociety.com for more info.

Who: Riverhead Town community development administrator Dawn C. Thomas, Esq. will march as Jamesport’s first female Grand Marshal. The former Riverhead Town attorney and Industrial Development Agency member has contributed a great deal to her community throughout her various town positions.