Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Her Least Favorite Performance

Hamptonite Gwyneth Paltrow recently reflected on her film career and revealed that Shallow Hal is her least favorite performance.

Netflix tweeted a “BFF Test” to promote Paltrow’s the goop lab with Gwyneth Paltrow in which Paltrow chatted with her best friend and assistant, Kevin Keating, and said she considered Shallow Hal a “disaster.” Keating and Paltrow also talked about Paltrow’s controversial “vagina” candle, with openly gay Keating joking that it made him attracted to women.



Keating has worked for Paltrow for 10 years, and the two are very close. He appears on the goop lab with Gwyneth Paltrow, which is available to stream on Netflix.

Shallow Hal, released in 2001, is a romantic comedy starring Paltrow and Jack Black about a vain guy who is hypnotized into seeing people’s inner beauty. In the film, Paltrow plays Rosemary, a morbidly obese woman who Hal becomes smitten with after seeing her as a slim, stunning blonde. Shallow Hal was noted for its mean-spirited and ultimately shallow message, but received somewhat favorable reviews by some critics, such as Roger Ebert, who gave it three stars. The film was directed by Peter and Bobby Farrelly, who are known for Dumb and Dumber, Me, Myself and Irene and Stuck on You. Peter Farrelly went on to direct Green Book in 2018, which won Best Picture at the Oscars.