Ina Garten Makes Comfort Food for Trying Times

East Hampton’s Ina Garten has shared some delicious photos of recipes that will be appearing in her upcoming cookbook, Modern Comfort Food, noting that and husband Jeffrey are enjoying the dishes during the quarantine.

“Hunkering down at home with Jeffrey and a few Overnight Belgian Waffles for dinner. Please take every precaution and stay safe!! #makeitaheadcookbook,” Garten wrote on Instagram. Check out the full recipe here.

Garten also posted a photo of her Irish scones.

Modern Comfort Food will be released on October 27 by Penguin Random House and features 85 new recipes by Garten. The publisher writes, “In Modern Comfort Food, Ina Garten shares 85 new recipes that will feed your deepest cravings. Many of these dishes are inspired by childhood favorites–but with the volume turned way up, such as Cheddar and Chutney Grilled Cheese sandwiches (the perfect match for Ina’s Creamy Tomato Bisque), Smashed Hamburgers with Caramelized Onions, and the crispiest hash browns that are actually made in a waffle iron!”