Southampton Arts Center Wants to Showcase YOUR Artwork

Southampton Arts Center (SAC) is known for showcasing the works of talented East End artists, and if you’re an artist whose pieces have yet to be featured, now is your chance to step into the spotlight!

During this time of social distancing, SAC is encouraging the community to get creative by producing new paintings, drawings, sculptures, photography and mixed media, then submitting images of your work for SAC to consider including them in their Community Art Share virtual exhibition and sharing them on their social media platforms. Email photos or videos of completed works to info@southamptoncenter.org through April 30 and be sure to include your name, age, where you live, the name of the piece and your Instagram handle if you’ve got one. Check out some of the art that’s already on display at southamptonartscenter.org/sac-community-art-share-virtual-exhibition, on the SAC Instagram and on their Facebook page.

SAC’s new digital initiative doesn’t stop there. Even though the Takeover 2020! exhibition was cut short, art lovers can view the stunning works on view on a virtual tour led by SAC Artistic Director Amy Kirwin. There are also several video interviews on their YouTube channel featuring the Takeover artists-in-residence—Isadora Capraro, Erica-Lynn Huberty, Michael Butler, Dinah Maxwell Smith, Miles Partington, Franco Cuttica, Jodi Bentivegna, Esly Escobar, Kerry Sharkey-Miller and Melinda Hackett. The channel also offers several other tours of past exhibitions including the Paint Your World Mickey Paraskevas retrospective and SAC Takeover 2019, as well as concert clips and full audio recordings of the Raconteurs discussions.

In keeping with their mission to serve the East End community, SAC has gone beyond putting forth arts content to compile a list of resources for artists of all sorts affected by COVID-19. Go to southamptonartscenter.org/covid-19-response-artists-resource for regularly updated links to information that may prove vital to writers, performers, administrators, technicians and visual artists.

Visit southamptonartscenter.org for more info on the SAC Community Art Share, online arts content and informative resources.