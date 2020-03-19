Congressman Lee Zeldin announced on Wednesday, March 18 that the first COVID-19 testing site in Suffolk County is available at Stony Brook University.

The mobile testing site features six lanes to accommodate up to 1,000 tests per day and will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m.–7 p.m. If you need to be tested, call the State of New York Coronavirus Hotline 24/7 at 1-888-364-3065 to make an appointment.

“Thanks to this drive thru, free testing site right here at Stony Brook University, Long Islanders will have greater and expedited access to the testing needed to identify, contain and combat this outbreak,” Zeldin said in a statement. “It’s thanks to the critical work of the hardworking professionals at this mobile lab and cooperation at every level of government that we are seeing an effective, all-of-the-above response to this ongoing outbreak that will ensure Long Islanders emerge stronger than ever.”

Watch Zeldin’s announcement above.

