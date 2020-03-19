The Scoop

Suffolk County Opens First Coronavirus Testing Site at Stony Brook University

The site will be open seven days a week.

Scoop Team March 19, 2020

Congressman Lee Zeldin announced on Wednesday, March 18 that the first COVID-19 testing site in Suffolk County is available at Stony Brook University.

The mobile testing site features six lanes to accommodate up to 1,000 tests per day and will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m.–7 p.m. If you need to be tested, call the State of New York Coronavirus Hotline 24/7 at 1-888-364-3065 to make an appointment.

“Thanks to this drive thru, free testing site right here at Stony Brook University, Long Islanders will have greater and expedited access to the testing needed to identify, contain and combat this outbreak,” Zeldin said in a statement. “It’s thanks to the critical work of the hardworking professionals at this mobile lab and cooperation at every level of government that we are seeing an effective, all-of-the-above response to this ongoing outbreak that will ensure Long Islanders emerge stronger than ever.”

Watch Zeldin’s announcement above.

Coronavirus Updates:

Coronavirus Hamptons Updates

Coronavirus North Fork Updates

East End Coronavirus (COVID-19) Closings and Announcements

Hamptons Restaurants Offering Takeout & Delivery

North Fork Restaurants Offering Takeout & Delivery

