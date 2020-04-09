South O’ the Highway

Andy Cohen and Other East Enders Participate in Virtual Seder for Charity

Saturday Night Seder will raise money for the CDC.

SOTH Team April 9, 2020
Andy Cohen
Andy Cohen, Photo: ©PATRICKMCMULLAN.COM

East Ender Andy Cohen will participate in a virtual Passover seder to raise money for charity.

Saturday Night Seder, to be broadcast on YouTube this Saturday, April 11 at 8 p.m., will raise money for the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s emergency response fund. Told through music and comedy, the seder will also feature Cynthia Erivo, Billy Porter, Ben Platt, Fran Drescher, Billy Eichner, East Ender Debra Messing, East Ender Richard Kind, Jason Alexander, Finn Wolfhard, Dan Levy, Idina Menzel, Josh Groban and Henry Winkler. Rabbis Sharon Brous, David Wolpe and Amichai Lau-Lavie will be on-hand, as well.

“The fourth night of Passover will be different from all other nights as we gather around our digital table to share stories, songs, and support the CDC Foundation’s Coronavirus Emergency Response Fund,” the website for Saturday Night Seder says. “Dayenu, already!”

The event is produced by StoryCourse.

Learn more at saturdaynightseder.com.

Facebook Comments

Related Articles

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick
April 7, 2020
642

Sarah Jessica Parker Shares Video from Hamptons Home

Howard Stern, Photo: Â©PATRICKMCMULLAN.COM
April 3, 2020
245

Stream Howard Stern’s SiriusXM Channel Free

Ina Garten Cook Like a Pro on Food Network
April 2, 2020
293

Ina Garten Shares Jumbo Cocktail Recipe

Andy Cohen, Photo: Â©PATRICKMCMULLAN.COM
March 31, 2020
272

Andy Cohen Recovers from Coronavirus and Reunites with Son