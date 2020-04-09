Andy Cohen and Other East Enders Participate in Virtual Seder for Charity

East Ender Andy Cohen will participate in a virtual Passover seder to raise money for charity.

Saturday Night Seder, to be broadcast on YouTube this Saturday, April 11 at 8 p.m., will raise money for the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s emergency response fund. Told through music and comedy, the seder will also feature Cynthia Erivo, Billy Porter, Ben Platt, Fran Drescher, Billy Eichner, East Ender Debra Messing, East Ender Richard Kind, Jason Alexander, Finn Wolfhard, Dan Levy, Idina Menzel, Josh Groban and Henry Winkler. Rabbis Sharon Brous, David Wolpe and Amichai Lau-Lavie will be on-hand, as well.

“The fourth night of Passover will be different from all other nights as we gather around our digital table to share stories, songs, and support the CDC Foundation’s Coronavirus Emergency Response Fund,” the website for Saturday Night Seder says. “Dayenu, already!”

The event is produced by StoryCourse.

Learn more at saturdaynightseder.com.