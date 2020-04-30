East Hampton Artists & Writers Game Players: ‘Stay Home and Stay Safe’

The East Hampton Artists & Writers Charity Softball Game‘s board asked some of their most consistent and recognized players put together a video message about staying safe and social distancing during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Players Ken Auletta (Writer), Mark Feuerstein (Artist, from Royal Pains), Dan Rattiner (Writer), Erika Katz (Writer), Walter Isaacson (Writer), Lori Singer (Artist), Chris Wragge (Writer) and Mike Lupica (Writer) all stress that now is the time to stay home to keep yourself and others safe from this virus.

Every summer, the Artists & Writers Game pits East End artists and writers against each other in a charity softball game to benefit The Retreat, East End Hospice, Eleanor Whitmore Early Childhood Center and Phoenix House. The organization’s President Benito Vila points out that, as this pandemic continues, more and more people are turning to these charities in need.

They are currently preparing a statement about these charities, which could use help from anyone who’s able to donate and support their efforts.

This year’s 2020 Artists & Writers Game is still scheduled for Saturday, August 15 at 3 p.m.

Learn more about the East Hampton Artists & Writers Charity Softball Game, the event’s history, mission and the local charities it supports at awgame.org.