Eight Great Films to Stream Starring Julianne Moore

For one of the greatest actors working today, Montauk’s Julianne Moore came from relatively humble beginnings by Hollywood standards. Before starring in films such as Boogie Nights and Hannibal, Moore played ingenue Frannie Hughes on the long-running CBS soap opera As the World Turns. During her three years on the show, Moore was involved in one of the series’ most famous stories, as Frannie dated a man who was secretly obsessed with and stalking her mother. Moore’s portrayal was so beloved that she reprised the role for one episode prior to the show’s final episode in 2010.

These films, available to stream on services like Amazon Prime, Netflix and Hulu, show Moore’s remarkable range. Watch her as a despairing 1950s housewife driven to the brink, a selfish rockstar stuck with a little kid and as real-life Alaska governor Sarah Palin.

The Hours (2002, dir. Stephen Daldry, stream on Amazon Prime): This dark drama based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name tells the story of three different women in three different times who are interconnected by the classic Virginia Woolf novel Mrs. Dalloway. Moore stars as a woman who finds life as a 1950s housewife and mother unfulfilling. The Hours also stars Meryl Streep as a modern-day woman whose life mirrors that of Mrs. Dalloway, and an unrecognizable Nicole Kidman as Virginia Woolf herself.

Chloe (2009, dir. Atom Egoyan, stream on Netflix): In this erotic thriller, Moore plays Catherine, a gynecologist who hires Chloe, a high-end escort (Amanda Seyfried) to test if her husband David (Liam Neeson) will cheat. Catherine and Chloe’s transaction soon develops into a friendship, and then something more, but not all is at it seems. As secrets and lies come to the fore, Catherine’s life is turned upside down.

Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011, dir. Glenn Ficarra, stream on Hulu): This romantic comedy tells the story of Cal (Steve Carell), whose life falls apart when his wife, Emily (Moore), reveals she had an affair with a coworker (Kevin Bacon). While Cal gets his groove back with the help of suave man’s man Jacob (Ryan Gosling), Emily finds that the grass wasn’t necessarily greener outside of her marriage. This film also features Emma Stone and Marisa Tomei.

Game Change (2012, dir. Jay Roach, stream on Amazon Prime): Starring Moore as former Alaska governor Sarah Palin, this film chronicles the events of the 2008 presidential election through the eyes of political strategist Steve Schmidt (Woody Harrelson). Moore is absolutely incredible in this brutally honest, often-darkly funny tale of how a bold idea can go very, very wrong.

The English Teacher (2013, dir. Craig Zisk, stream on Amazon Prime): This lovely comedy stars Moore as a single high school English teacher who reconnects with talented former student Jason (Michael Angarano) to produce a play he wrote. While Moore and Jason share a surprising attraction, she soon finds herself drawn to his father, Tom (Greg Kinnear). Nathan Lane also stars.

What Maisie Knew (2013, dir. David Siegel and Scott McGehee, stream on Amazon Prime): A modern adaptation of an 1897 novella, What Maisie Knew stars Moore as Susanna, a rock musician in the midst of a divorce from Beale, played by Steve Coogan. As they fight for custody of their seven-year-old daughter, Maisie (Onata Aprile), the little girl grows close with their new partners (Alexander Skarsgard and Joanna Vanderham). This film was widely praised for its acting, including that of the young Aprile.

Maps to the Stars (2014, dir. David Cronenberg, stream on Netflix): This satirical drama stars Moore as fading Hollywood actress Havana Segrand, who hires a severely burned young woman, Agatha (Mia Wasikowska) as her personal assistant, unaware of Agatha’s ulterior motives. While extremely dark, this film has director Cronenberg’s signature pitch-black humor and social commentary.

Gloria Bell (2019, dir. Sebastián Lelio, stream on Amazon Prime): A comedic film about a middle aged woman attempting to find love again, Gloria Bell is a powerful showcase for Moore, who plays the title role. When Gloria, a divorcee who loves to go dancing and have fun, meets Arnold (John Turturro), a fun and exciting new relationship develops. But Gloria soon learns that romance doesn’t get any easier as you get older.