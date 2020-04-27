Katie Lee and Ryan Biegel Expecting Baby Girl

Hamptonite, Dan’s Taste of Summer fave and Food Network star Katie Lee has announced she is expecting a little girl.

Lee took to Instagram and announced: “My husband @ryanbiegel and I are very excited to share that we are having a baby girl! It was so much fun to do our “reveal” this morning with my @foodnetwork #TheKitchen family and all of you! Our original plan was to wait and be surprised at birth, but we decided at a time like this, some good news for us to be excited about right now outweighed a surprise in September. I am so beyond appreciative to all of you who have sent me kind messages and well wishes both since I got pregnant and since I shared with you about my fertility struggles last year. They say it takes a village to raise a child, but for some of us, it takes a village to have a child. Each and every one of you who sent me a positive message raised my spirits. Thank you for all of the love as we grow our family💗💗💗”

Lee married producer Ryan Biegel in 2018. She is currently a co-host of The Kitchen on Food Network.

Congratulations to Lee and Biegel!