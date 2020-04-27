South O’ the Highway

Katie Lee and Ryan Biegel Expecting Baby Girl

The Food Network star first announced she was pregnant in February.

SOTH Team April 27, 2020
Katie Lee, Photo: Courtesy Guild Hall
Katie Lee, Photo: Courtesy Guild Hall

Hamptonite, Dan’s Taste of Summer fave and Food Network star Katie Lee has announced she is expecting a little girl.

Lee took to Instagram and announced: “My husband @ryanbiegel and I are very excited to share that we are having a baby girl! It was so much fun to do our “reveal” this morning with my @foodnetwork #TheKitchen family and all of you! Our original plan was to wait and be surprised at birth, but we decided at a time like this, some good news for us to be excited about right now outweighed a surprise in September. I am so beyond appreciative to all of you who have sent me kind messages and well wishes both since I got pregnant and since I shared with you about my fertility struggles last year. They say it takes a village to raise a child, but for some of us, it takes a village to have a child. Each and every one of you who sent me a positive message raised my spirits. Thank you for all of the love as we grow our family💗💗💗”

 

Lee married producer Ryan Biegel in 2018. She is currently a co-host of The Kitchen on Food Network.

Congratulations to Lee and Biegel!

