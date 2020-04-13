The Scoop

New Free Drive-Thru Coronavirus Testing Site Opens in Riverhead

The East End's second such operation offers free COVID-19 testing, unlike the first.

Scoop Team April 13, 2020
Coronavirus COVID-19 swab test
Coronavirus testing is now available in Riverhead, Photo: 123RF

A new Riverhead drive-thru coronavirus (COVID-19) testing site is now open at 300 Center Drive in Riverhead. It is the East End’s second such site, both of which followed Suffolk County’s first drive-thru testing site in Stony Brook.

Testing is free, but appointments are necessary.

If you’d like to be tested, you can call 845-553-8030 to make an appointment.

This is the second drive-thru testing site in Riverhead. ProHealth Care is also offering drive-thru coronavirus testing at its Riverhead urgent care office, located at 1149 Old Country Road in Riverhead. To make an appointment, call 516-874-0411. You must have health insurance to use the ProHealth site, but you do not need to be a ProHealth patient.

Riverhead coronavirus COVID-19 testing site
ProHealth taking coronavirus tests at their Riverhead site

“The continued expansion of testing on the East End is vital for our communities that have been hit extremely hard by this virus, especially those which are grappling with an increased population due to a migration from New York City to the East End,” NY-1 Congressman Lee Zeldin, a member of the Congressional Coronavirus Task Force, said in an email announcing the new site on Saturday, adding, “Ensuring Long Islanders have access to the testing and treatments they need will ensure we continue to successfully combat coronavirus and emerge stronger than ever on the other side of this outbreak.”

To stay updated on the latest regarding the coronavirus outbreak, Zeldin suggests his Suffolk County constituents LIKE his Facebook page or visit zeldin.house.gov/coronavirus.

