New TV Adaptation of Hamptonite R.L. Stine’s ‘Goosebumps’ in the Works

Sag Harborite R.L. Stine has been frightening kids since the early 1990s with his Goosebumps horror book series that has spawned a multimedia franchise. Goosebumps has been adapted into two feature films (starring Jack Black as Stine), video games, comic books and a TV show that ran for four seasons from 1995–1998. Now, a new TV series is in the works from Scholastic Entertainment.

Deadline reports that the new show will be produced by Goosebumps film producer Neal H. Moritz. “I loved making the Goosebumps movies and can’t wait to bring even more of R.L. Stine’s incredible stories to life through a high-end television series that speaks to both adults and kids alike,” Moritz told the outlet.

Goosebumps is an anthology featuring self-contained horror stories geared toward children. Some characters appear multiple times, such as the iconic Slappy the Dummy, who is featured heavily in the films. Stine has written a staggering 235 Goosebumps books, as well as books for older kids, Fear Street, which feature teens.

Stine talked to Dan’s Papers about the appeal of his books back in 2016: “Jack [Black] said it in the movie: every story has a beginning, a middle, and a twist. I don’t know who wrote that [line] but it’s perfect! There has to be, at some point in the book, a huge twist and the reader has to be shocked and say, ‘I didn’t realize that.’”