Preserve Your Story with Southampton History Museum’s Corona Journals

Many years from now, historians will search for personal accounts of life under COVID-19 quarantine and social distancing, and Southampton History Museum’s Corona Journals project is already compiling those stories today. This is only one aspect of the museum’s new digital initiative, which also promises enlightening lectures, insightful blog posts and other enriching events.

The Corona Journals intend to remind the East End community that history is made everyday and that we need to be mindful of keeping a record of life as it is today, especially during this critical period that will undoubtedly go down in history. The museum asks participants to keep a daily diary of thoughts, activities, feelings, meals and anything else that comes to mind, and to do the same on a weekly or bi-weekly basis. You should also take photos and videos that relate and that show you discussing the situation. Digital journals can be submitted daily, weekly or bi-weekly, and physical journals can be submitted once the museum reopens. Be sure to jot down how the pandemic has affected your life, how your attitude toward it has shifted over time and the new troubles you’re facing. Also, include name, age, occupation and village of residence. Once collected, this information will be kept in the archives and may be used in future exhibitions or research, and the journal entries my be included in the museum’s blog. Email journal entries, photos, videos and contact info to lmizzi@southamptonhistory.org and mail physical items to PO Box 303, Southampton NY, 11969.

The blog is updated regularly and offers many historical insights into the museum collection and other thought-provoking topics. Some subjects already covered include Harriet Tubman, the 1918 Influenza Pandemic and more.

Join Southampton Village Mayor Jesse Warren on Zoom for a live Town Hall meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 9. He will provide an update on current Southampton happenings and answer questions submitted by the audience in advance, so RSVP with your question today at southamptonhistory.org/event-details/virtual-town-hall/form. You can also submit video questions by emailing them to cflanagan@southamptonhistory.org.

Every Thursday in April, the museum will host a love Zoom lecture on a historical topic. The schedule is as follows: Captains Row by curator/registrar Zachary Taylor on April 9, 100+ Years of Healing by Research Center manager Mary Cummings on April 16, The Lost Colony of Feversham by executive director Tom Edmonds on April 23, and Gilded Age Women: Hoyt by Cummings on April 30.

Visit southamptonhistory.org for more information and to discover even more Zoom lectures being offered.