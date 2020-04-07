Sarah Jessica Parker Shares Video from Hamptons Home

Sarah Jessica Parker is spending time in her Amagansett home with husband Matthew Broderick and has shared some videos to Instagram.

On the first of every month, Parker posts a video with the caption “rabbit rabbit,” a superstition that she believes leads to good luck. On April 1, Parker posted a video of the view from her home of the beach set to the tune of “Bridge Over Troubled Water.” Then, on April 2, Parker shared a video depicting her cleaning her kitchen while watching Match Game—the original series, not the Alec Baldwin reboot.

Parker and Broderick are likely in the Hamptons because their prior commitment was delayed due to COVID-19. The two were set to star in Plaza Suite on Broadway, but all Broadway shows have gone dark for the foreseeable future. Parker wrote to fans, ““Broadway doesn’t stay quiet for long. We will be back. The Rialto will hum. Times Square will hustle and bustle And we will be ready to swing open the doors of the beautiful Hudson Theatre and share an afternoon or evening together. We count the days until the marquees are once again lit. In the meantime, we think of all those affected and hope for everyone’s good health.”