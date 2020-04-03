Stream Howard Stern’s SiriusXM Channel Free

Fans of Hamptonite Howard Stern can enjoy his SiriusXM series for free during the quarantine as part of SiriusXM’s #StayHome initiative.

“With so many people asked to stay at home, we are making our full streaming lineup of music, entertainment, news and information easily accessible to everyone,” said Jim Meyer, SiriusXM CEO in a statement. “In the days ahead, we hope it’s a valuable source of information or diversion, a generous mix of fresh live content, and a source of companionship that comes from the hosts on our many shows and channels. And there was no better way to launch the Stream Free content than with Howard.”

Stern is broadcasting from his home, and not resting on his laurels during this time, either. Next Wednesday, April 8, the star will welcome Super Bowl champion Tom Brady to the show, the New York Post reports.

Last May, Stern released a new book, Howard Stern Comes Again. The 560-page book features many of Stern’s greatest interviews as well as his story, which needs a major update since his last book came out more than two decades ago. A number of Hamptonites are among those interviewed, such as Jimmy Fallon, Madonna, Billy Joel, Chevy Chase, Jerry Seinfeld, Paul McCartney and Andy Cohen. Other confirmed names include Lady Gaga, Larry David, Tracy Morgan, Courtney Love, Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert and Mike Tyson.

To start listening (no credit card required), visit siriusxm.com/streamfree.