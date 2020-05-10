Top 10 Virtual East End Events on Memorial Day Weekend 2020

Memorial Day weekend, the official kickoff to the East End summer, is finally here, though this year the circumstances are quite different. While heading to the beach is typically the go-to option, some will likely feel compelled to stay indoors to avoid the crowds, and for them, we have good news—there are plenty of virtual happenings to keep you entertained this weekend. (If you do decide to get some sand, sun and surf, be sure to peruse our 2020 East End Beach Guide for the inside scoop on permits, parking, rules, etc.) Without further ado, here are the top 10 online East End events you’ll want to check out on Memorial Day weekend:

Sag Harbor Cinema @ Home

Through May 28

With an offbeat French classic (Band of Outsiders), an Oscar-winning documentary (Down and Out in America) and a gripping debut drama from Belgium/Guatemala (Our Mothers), Sag Harbor Cinema’s virtual cinema program has a story to shake the monotony of lockdown. Tickets to rent individual films are $7–$12, and a portion of proceeds helps support the cinema. Visit sagharborcinema.org for additional info.

Bay Street To-Go: Fridays @ 5 Sip & Sing

Friday, May 22, 5 p.m.

Bay Street Theater’s unique virtual sing-along has proven to be a smashing success, with droves of people tuning in each week to sing their hearts out, share a toast and feel a sense of community. Each Zoom session is led by professional vocalist, with past hosts including cabaret singer Valerie DiLorenzo and Broadway actor Kyle Barisich. This week spotlights Broadway power couple Omar Lopez-Cepero and Arianna Rosario, stars of On Your Feet! at the Marriott Marquis and Evita at Bay Street. Online registration is free but required. Visit baystreet.org for more information.

Parrish Art Museum Conversations: Saul Steinberg

Friday, May 22, 5 p.m.

Lewis B. and Dorothy Cullman Chief Curator Alicia Longwell, Ph.D. gives a livestream illustrated talk on the late, great Springs artist Saul Steinberg. She will be joined by Steinberg scholar Andreea Mihalache, Ph.D. and the artist’s niece Daniela Roman. The program includes excerpts from the 26-minute film Saul Steinberg’s Line, directed by Thierry Fontaine and Daniela Roman. Online registration is free but required. Visit parrishart.org for details.

Let’s Make a Pizza with Chef Laurent Tourondel

Sunday, May 24, 4 p.m.

Join Chef Laurent Tourondel for an interactive pizza-making party and Guild Hall fundraiser in the comfort of your home. On May 23, a kit created by popular Sag Harbor pizzeria Sag Pizza will be delivered directly to your Hamptons home (Westhampton Beach to Montauk) with everything you’ll need—dough, sauce, cheese and a bottle of wine. The next day, Chef Tourondel will guide guests through making a top-notch pie to enjoy for Sunday dinner with the family. Package options range from $130–$250 and must be placed by Friday, May 22 at 4 p.m. For additional information, visit guildhall.org.

Gene Casey’s Monday Morning Mini Concert

Monday, May 25, 10 a.m.

Having recently performed his first-ever virtual concert, Gene Casey, frontman of the band Gene Casey and the Lone Sharks, keeps coming back for more. His latest series, Monday Morning Mini Concerts, continues with two more livestreams on Hampton Library’s YouTube channel on May 25 and June 1. The 30-minute show is free and requires no registration, so there’s little reason not to tune in for an early morning dose of roots rock and swing. Visit genecasey.com for more info.

Virtual Stires-Stark Alumni Recital with Sean Lee

Monday, May 25, 2:30 p.m.

While some enjoying rocking out to just about anything played on guitar, there are others who prefer the classics—classical violin, that is. On Memorial Day, Shelter Island’s Perlman Music Program is re-launching its annual recital series online, beginning with faculty member and skilled violinist Sean Lee, who will share an engaging and interactive program on social media. Those interested should head to perlmanmusicprogram.org and join the Perlman mailing list, which will provide access to the free concert.

Now Showing: The Painter and the Thief

Week of Monday, May 25

HamptonsFilm’s screening series Now Showing—which features first-run, independent and world cinema—has returned in a new online format. Every Monday spotlights a different film that can be rented online for $12, with a portion of proceeds benefiting HamptonsFilm and Guild Hall. This week’s selection, directed by Benjamin Ree, follows an artist who develops an unlikely bond with the man who stole her paintings. Head to hamptonsfilmfest.org for the streaming details.

Express Yourself: Zoom Tours of the Pollock-Krasner House

May 26 & 28, 2 p.m. & 4 p.m.

The Pollock-Krasner House is offering video tours for children (2 p.m.) and adults (4 p.m.). The Zoom tour guides visitors through Jackson Pollock and Lee Krasner’s home and studio, encouraging audience discussion and feedback. Viewers will also learn how to express deep feelings by creating art using supplies found in most homes. Online registration is free but required. For details, visit stonybrook.edu/commcms/pkhouse.

WHBPAC Emerging Voices Open Mic

Thursday, May 28, 4:30 p.m.

Now is your chance to share your love of performing without a stage to be frightful of. Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center (WHBPAC) Arts Academy Director Kristen Poulakis invites young adults ages 16–28 to sing their favorite song, recite a beloved poem or simply tune in and enjoy the virtual show. RSVP to kristenp@whbpac.org now, then use Memorial Day weekend to prepare something special to share. Visit whbpac.org for more information.

East End Virtual Art Galleries

Dates Vary

Despite East End art galleries being physically closed, most of them live on in the virtual world, and a few have brand new exhibitions full of sculptures, paintings and more for your viewing (and buying) pleasure. Whether you’re looking for art therapy or retail therapy, you won’t want to miss the stunning pieces found in the exhibitions listed below:

Grenning Gallery’s Carl Bretzke Solo Show (grenninggallery.com)

Guild Hall’s 82nd Artist Members Exhibition (guildhall.org/events)

MM Fine Art’s Spring Selections (mmfineart.com)

Southampton Artists Association’s Endless Summer 2020 (southamptonartists.org)

Tripoli Galllery’s SPACE: A Sabra Moon Elliot Solo Exhibition (tripoligallery.com)

VSOP Project’s VSOP Projects Presents… (vsopprojects.com)

White Room Gallery’s Frame of Minds (thewhiteroom.gallery)

