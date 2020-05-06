Claudio’s Kicks Off 150th Year with Crabby Jerry’s Opening

A sure sign of summer is the opening of the iconic Claudio’s Restaurants on the waterfront in Greenport. This summer will, of course, be unlike any before it, but Claudio’s is there to service their many fans who live on, or travel to, the North Fork.

To begin the 150th anniversary of Claudio’s operations, the quick-service outpost Crabby Jerry’s opens for takeout, delivery and dockside boat pick-up beginning May 6 with a menu of crave-worthy seafood favorites by Culinary Director Franklin Becker and Executive Chef Kevin Garcia. Available seven days a week from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., menu items include Claudio’s Famous Baked Clams, mahi mahi tacos, New England clam chowder, lobster roll, crab cake sandwich, fried clams, chilled lobster cobb salad and a farmers market salad.

A new specialty of the house is the One Pot Wonders section of the menu. Diners can take home such feed-the-entire-family classics as a local clam bake (including clams, shrimp, chorizo, potatoes, onion, mussels, Old Bay, white wine) or a crab boil (Maryland Blue crab, potatoes, shrimp, onions, old bay, mussels, chorizo), among other options. And for those who miss Claudio’s famous frozen cocktails and other specialty drinks, fear not! A selection of libations is offered to-go as well.

As per current regulations, the property will not be open for dining or hanging out, and the parking lot is open to the public for parking only. Claudio’s is closely following local, state and federal guidelines, and implementing a Covid-19 protocol with staff and ordering, as the health and safety of the public and staff is of the utmost concern to owners Ryan Sasson, Ian Behar, Perry Weitz and David Weitz, and the Claudio’s management team of Stephen Loffredo and Tora Matsuoka. As part of their ongoing support of the Eastern Long Island community, Claudio’s is also accepting donations from patrons to go directly to East Long Island Hospital and CAST (Community Action Southold Town).

To order and for more information on Claudio’s Restaurants, call 631-477-0627 or visit claudios.com.