South O’ the Highway

Mark Consuelos Makes Surprise Appearance on ‘Katy Keene’ Finale

The actor crossed over from 'Riverdale.'

SOTH Team May 16, 2020
Mark Consuelos
Photo: ©PATRICKMCMULLAN.COM

Water Mill actor Mark Consuelos made a surprise appearance on the season finale of The CW’s Katy Keene, playing his Riverdale character Hiram Lodge.

In the episode, evil Hiram was revealed to be the source of the trouble behind Jorge’s (Jonny Beauchamp) family’s bodega. Star Lucy Hale, who plays the title character, told TVLine: “I was like, ‘Why didn’t they write Katy into that scene?’ From what I understand, Hiram is a bit of a troublemaker, and now he’s come to stir the pot in New York. I hope he comes back a lot more.”

Katy Keene, a much lighter spinoff of the noir-infused Riverdale, is based on the Archie Comics character of the same name and is written and produced by Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa. The show has received a warm critical reception but struggled with middling ratings and a second season is up in the air.

In March, Consuelos and wife Kelly Ripa donated $1 million to COVID-19 relief efforts in New York.

Facebook Comments

Related Articles

JBJ Soul Kitchen sign in East Hampton
May 14, 2020
175

Jon Bon Jovi Opens JBJ Soul Kitchen Food Bank in East Hampton

Melissa Leo and Mark Ruffalo in HBO's 'I Know This Much Is True'
May 13, 2020
185

Melissa Leo Stars in HBO’s ‘I Know This Much Is True’

May 11, 2020
194

Tina Fey Hosts Billy Joel, Jimmy Fallon, Jennifer Lopez in Rise Up New York Benefit

Ina Garten Cook Like a Pro on Food Network
May 9, 2020
377

Ina Garten Shares Emily Blunt’s Roast Potatoes, Crashes Website