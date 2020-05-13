Skittles and SunChips, Snowballs and Information Overload

Every day, or maybe that’s every hour, new information is foisted upon us. It’s not easy taking it all in, evaluating it, putting it into context and perspective. There is a nonstop flow of serious statistics, news updates, guidelines and regulations, and they are important to consider and absorb.

Yet, we are told, it is also important that we do not allow what the World Health Organization has called an “infodemic” to become all-consuming. Amid all that information, there is value in trying to take a little time each day to reflect on the less-serious, on small moments of the absurd, on bits of collected wisdom, such as it is, from friends and family and personal experience in this recent past.