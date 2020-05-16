The East End Is Your Oyster: Takeout and Delivery Guide

We’re in the throes of spring, which means that East Enders are increasingly craving a certain sea-based delicacy. Oysters can be found throughout the Hamptons and North Fork, and there are several companies offering delivery or safe, limited-contact pick-up. So pick your favorite oyster dealer, place an order and get shucking!

Learn to shuck oysters here!

Founders Oyster Farm

Locally grown and hand-harvested, Founders Oyster Farm oysters, they say, “are best served and slurped in their natural brine. Located just a few degrees northwest of Shelter Island, where our underwater rack-and-bag farm benefits from the Peconic Bay’s strong tidal flow. Its pristine waters infuse enriching nutrients into our spat to nurture growth, producing a succulent fresh oyster. We practice sustainable aquaculture techniques and are New York State Grown and Certified. Our Eastern Oyster, Crassostrea virginica, is entirely port-to-plate.” Offering fresh oysters from their self-service roadside stand at 140 Founders Path in Southold, or visit foundersyoysterfarm.com.

Great Gun Shellfish

Great Gun Oysters are harvested fresh daily from the Great Gun Shellfish Farm in Moriches Bay, “a unique, wave-crafted oyster with a sharp up-front brine and buttery, sweet-garlic finish.” You can find pick up available Sundays at Silly Lily Fishing Station or get free delivery from Sayville to East Moriches on Wednesdays (and South Fork residents on Fridays). Payment and delivery are contactless, but you must have a cooler with ice on your doorstep to receive delivery. It is recommended you order two days in advance to ensure availability. Visit greatgunshellfish.com to order.

Hampton Oyster Company

Offering oysters in 25 or 50 count kits, which include a knife and shucking instructions. Delivery is available or you can pick up from their Southold shop. Place orders by calling or texting to 631-680-7426 or via their Instagram page @hamptonoysterco.

Little Ram Oyster Co.

“Little Ram Oyster Company was established in 2018 when Elizabeth Peeples and Stefanie Bassett left their former life in New York City and dropped a pin down on the furthest spot East they could find,” says their website. “Surrounded by wineries, local farmers, fresh seafood, pristine beaches and some of the friendliest people you will meet, the duo planted a seed in the North Fork of Long Island. While establishing deep roots in the community, the girls are also out on the farm daily growing some of the best East Coast oysters!” Orders and payment are accepted contactless at littleramoysters.com.

Montauk Shellfish Company

The Montauk Pearl Oyster Farm was established in 2009 in the pristine waters of Montauk, where the team at Montauk Shellfish Company Inc.—a family business focused on providing clean and sustainable seafood choices to public—raises Montauk Pearl Oysters. With its unique clean and complex flavor combined with its wholesome texture, their oyster is the ideal kiss form the sea. Visit montaukpearloysters.com.​

Peconic Gold Oysters

Their farm is on a 10-acre plot on a shallow water bank in Great Peconic Bay, where an abundance of algae blooms in shallow waters while cool upwelling currents deliver nutrients from the deep. The result is an exceptional treat! Offering fresh oysters, shucked pints and oyster kimchi from their self-service stand at 21125 County Rd. 48 in Cutchogue or a second pick-up location in Patchogue. Delivery is also available for large orders. Contact Captain Matt at peconicgoldoysters.com for more information.

The Sheltered Oyster

Now offering direct sales to Shelter Island and Northport residents, delivery available, message via Instagram for more information @theshelteredoyster.

Southold Bay Oysters

“A shellfish farm growing Southold Shindig Oysters in the waters of Southold Bay, on the North Fork of Long Island,” Southold Bay Oysters offers oysters by the baker’s dozen at their roadside self-serve stand on Ackerly Pond Lane in Southold daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, visit southoldbayoysters.com.

West Robins Oyster Co.

Offering home delivery of in-shell oysters in two sizes—small/medium or large/jumbo—West Robins Oyster Co. says “quality endures, and West Robins’ historical underwater oyster grant has produced oysters for New York’s finest establishments since the late 1800s.West Robins now combines heritage and modern cultivation techniques to hand-craft a delightful New York half-shell oyster.” Customers must leave a cooler with ice on the doorstep to receive delivery. and will be delivered Saturday mornings to customers from East Quogue to Montauk. Orders can be placed at westrobins.com.