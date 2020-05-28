What to Do

The Jewish Center of the Hamptons Hosts Drive-in Shabbat

Head to Main Beach Parking Lot on Friday night.

What to Do May 28, 2020
Jewish Center of the Hamptons' Drive-in Shabbat

The Jewish Center of the Hamptons‘ (JCOH) popular Shabbat on the Beach series returns in a new form this Friday, May 29 at 6 p.m. in the form of Drive-in Shabbat.

Drive-in Shabbat will take place at Main Beach Parking Lot, 87 Ocean Avenue, Lot 2, East Hampton. The setting is inspired by the drive-in movie format, which has been making a comeback in the social distancing age. JCOH says, “Services have been held through Zoom over the past several months, and people are longing for a Jewish experience where they can once again be in a physical community. Drive-in Shabbat will enable us to gather safely once more, and to celebrate Shabbat with the same music and rituals that bring us back to the beach week after week.”

Rabbi Josh Franklin will lead the proceedings. “Judaism is not paused during a pandemic,” Franklin says. “To the contrary, we are more in need of Judaism now than ever before. Shabbat on the Beach is one of the highlights of the summer for so many of our families. While we are not yet able to gather on the beach, Drive-in Shabbat will be the same Shabbat on the Beach feel, but with a new and novel form.”

For more information, visit jcoh.org/drivein.

