Blog Du Jour

10 Questions: Bill Boggs, TV Personality, ‘Spike the Wonder Dog’ Author

Boggs' new satirical novel lampooning the television industry is out and available now.

Oliver Peterson June 6, 2020
Bill Boggs portrait
Bill Boggs

Springs resident, talk show icon and author Bill Boggs knows television from both sides of the camera. He was executive producer for The Morton Downey Jr. Show and built a decades-long career interviewing a long list of important, successful people on programs such as Midday LiveBill Boggs Corner Table and My Generation, as well as in his Got What it Takes? motivational book. Now, at 78 years old, Boggs has twisted all his knowledge and experience together in a new novel satirizing the industry that made him. The Adventures of Spike the Wonder Dog: As Told to Bill Boggs hit shelves (virtual and otherwise) on May 19, bringing big laughs when America needs them most.

The novel tells a fictional, contemporary account of his beloved, real-life English bull terrier (think Spuds MacKenzie), Spike, who had a brief run of fame doing regional TV alongside Boggs in the 1970s. Unfortunately, Spike died before Boggs got his big break in New York, and the television star was left to forge ahead alone.

More than three decades later, Boggs’ new book imagines how things would have gone if Spike had lived and joined him to take the entertainment world by storm in the modern age of reality television and social media. The result is a madcap and hilarious adventure that pulls no punches when it comes to lampooning the industry Boggs knows all too well. And people are already taking notice.

To celebrate his book’s release, Boggs answered our 10 Questions—a set of rapid-fire queries we ask many of the East End’s most notable personalities. His answers are below.

Look for our full interview with Bill Boggs about The Adventures of Spike the Wonder Dog next week.

Find the book here.

1. Favorite book?
Act One: An Autobiography by Moss Hart..

2. The last thing that took your breath away?
The last thing that took my breath away occurred in the bedroom three days ago.

3. The last thing that made you cry?
Watching the looting on television and the murder of [George] Floyd. I had tears in my eyes watching the video of the knee on the neck. It’s not too charming, but I was very upset about that.

4. It’s the eve of your execution… What would be your last meal?
Thanksgiving dinner. Extra cranberry sauce.

5. Something worth fighting for?
Personal liberty.

6. Something worth giving up?
Sugar.

7. Spend an afternoon with anyone—alive or dead—who would it be?
Frank Sinatra.

Spike the Wonder Dog bank
Spike the Wonder Dog bank, Photo: Courtesy Bill Boggs

8. An interesting object in your home or office?
My son sent me a little English bull terrier bank. It’s a dog just like Spike the Wonder Dog except it’s a bank. It’s sitting right here next to the television with a happy expression on its face. This just came about two weeks ago and it has a place of honor in the home. It’s a Spike the Wonder Dog piggy bank, except it’s a doggie bank.

9. Last film you watched?
Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich—the Netflix documentary. Prior to that, Mrs. America, but they’re not movies.

10. Is there a form of writing you’d still like to tackle?
I want to write the sequel to my book. And this is not book hype…I have the title. I have the sense of what’s going to happen. I’ve been taking notes for a year, but I haven’t started it because I’m working on book promotion. You have to be able to block out time every day for deep focus and deep concentration, and I can’t do it now. There’s some really funny stuff that’s going to be in there. Can I pull it off twice? We’ll see.

READ MORE 10 QUESTIONS

The Adventures of Spike the Wonder Dog: As Told to Bill Boggs book cover
Post Hill Press, 2020
Facebook Comments

Related Articles

Lake Agawam water testing device and giant eel STEVE
June 6, 2020
58

Lake Agawam Water Probe Finds More Than Algae

Close-up of a rainbow flag on blue sky.
June 5, 2020
54

LGBT Network Launches Virtual Pride & Builds Strong Online Community

Jumping at the Hampton Classic Horse Show
June 5, 2020
60

Hampton Classic Horse Show Canceled for Summer 2020

Susan Merrell at home with her with books in Sag Harbor
June 4, 2020
160

10 Questions: Susan Merrell, Author​ of ‘Shirley’