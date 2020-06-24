Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen’s Sons Meet Virtually on ‘WWHL’

East Ender Andy Cohen and longtime friend and Hamptons regular Anderson Cooper introduced their sons on a recent episode of Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live.

Cohen, who has been hosting his late-night talk show from home, brought son Benjamin, 1, onto the screen to meet Cooper’s baby, Wyatt, born in April.

“I thought it would be fun if they met right now,” Cohen said.

Cohen first announced that he had a baby on the way during a very special episode of Watch What Happens Live. Surrounded by several of his dear Real Housewives, he spoke sincerely into the camera stating, “I want you to be the first to know that after many years of careful deliberation, a fair amount of prayers and the benefit of science, if all goes according to plan, in about six weeks’ time, I am going to become a father, thanks to a wonderful surrogate who is carrying my future.”

