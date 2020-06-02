Hungry? Order the Best of the Best Chinese Takeout on the East End

Chinese food has been a go-to to-go option longer than anyone can remember, and the East End has some truly top-notch restaurants to satisfy our frequent cravings for potstickers and General Tso’s chicken. So many places, in fact, that trying to list them all would produce a wall of text a mile long, so we’ll have to stick to the very best that the Hamptons and North Fork have to offer. Here are the winners of the 2019 Dan’s Best of the Best Chinese Cuisine category, and yes, they’re all open for takeout (and some for delivery).
HAMPTONS
Platinum
Matsulin
Takeout offered Tuesday–Sunday, Noon–9 p.m.; Delivery 4–8 p.m.
131 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays
631-728-8838, matsulin.com
Gold
Tony’s Asian Fusion
Takeout and delivery (Uber Eats, DoorDash) offered daily, 11 a.m.–9:30 p.m.
337 Montauk Highway, East Quogue
631-728-8850, tonysasianfusion.com
Silver
Tony’s Fusion West
Takeout and delivery (Uber Eats, DoorDash) offered daily, 10:30 a.m.–10:30 p.m.
23 Sunset Avenue, Westhampton Beach
631-288-8880, tonysfusionwest.com/home.html
Bronze
Kong Chen Chinese
Takeout offered daily, 11 a.m.–10 p.m.
10 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays
631-728-7733, seamless.com/menu/kong-chen-chinese
NORTH FORK
Platinum
Chinese Food
Takeout offered daily, 11 a.m.–9 p.m.
10095 Main Road, Unit 16, Mattituck
631-298-2066
Gold
Tony’s Fusion North
Takeout and delivery (DoorDash) offered daily, 11 a.m.–10 p.m.
9650 Main Road, Mattituck
631-298-2158, tonysfusionnorth.com
Silver
Cai Hong Restaurant
Takeout offered daily, 10:30 a.m.–10:30 p.m.
46520 Middle Road, Southold
631-765-5999, caihongsouthold.com
Bronze
China Kitchen
Takeout offered daily, 10:30 a.m.–10 p.m.
206 Front Street, Greenport
631-477-2751
