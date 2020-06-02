Hungry? Order the Best of the Best Chinese Takeout on the East End

Chinese food has been a go-to to-go option longer than anyone can remember, and the East End has some truly top-notch restaurants to satisfy our frequent cravings for potstickers and General Tso’s chicken. So many places, in fact, that trying to list them all would produce a wall of text a mile long, so we’ll have to stick to the very best that the Hamptons and North Fork have to offer. Here are the winners of the 2019 Dan’s Best of the Best Chinese Cuisine category, and yes, they’re all open for takeout (and some for delivery).

HAMPTONS

Platinum

Matsulin

Takeout offered Tuesday–Sunday, Noon–9 p.m.; Delivery 4–8 p.m.

131 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays

631-728-8838, matsulin.com

Gold

Tony’s Asian Fusion

Takeout and delivery (Uber Eats, DoorDash) offered daily, 11 a.m.–9:30 p.m.

337 Montauk Highway, East Quogue

631-728-8850, tonysasianfusion.com

Silver

Tony’s Fusion West

Takeout and delivery (Uber Eats, DoorDash) offered daily, 10:30 a.m.–10:30 p.m.

23 Sunset Avenue, Westhampton Beach

631-288-8880, tonysfusionwest.com/home.html

Bronze

Kong Chen Chinese

Takeout offered daily, 11 a.m.–10 p.m.

10 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays

631-728-7733, seamless.com/menu/kong-chen-chinese

NORTH FORK

Platinum

Chinese Food

Takeout offered daily, 11 a.m.–9 p.m.

10095 Main Road, Unit 16, Mattituck

631-298-2066

Gold

Tony’s Fusion North

Takeout and delivery (DoorDash) offered daily, 11 a.m.–10 p.m.

9650 Main Road, Mattituck

631-298-2158, tonysfusionnorth.com

Silver

Cai Hong Restaurant

Takeout offered daily, 10:30 a.m.–10:30 p.m.

46520 Middle Road, Southold

631-765-5999, caihongsouthold.com

Bronze

China Kitchen

Takeout offered daily, 10:30 a.m.–10 p.m.

206 Front Street, Greenport

631-477-2751

