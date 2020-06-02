Dan's North ForkHampton Eats

Hungry? Order the Best of the Best Chinese Takeout on the East End

When you're in the mood for dinner to-go, it's hard to beat this all-time classic.

David Taylor June 2, 2020
Spicy Chinese Take Out Food with Chopsticks and Fortune Cookies
Image: 123RF

Chinese food has been a go-to to-go option longer than anyone can remember, and the East End has some truly top-notch restaurants to satisfy our frequent cravings for potstickers and General Tso’s chicken. So many places, in fact, that trying to list them all would produce a wall of text a mile long, so we’ll have to stick to the very best that the Hamptons and North Fork have to offer. Here are the winners of the 2019 Dan’s Best of the Best Chinese Cuisine category, and yes, they’re all open for takeout (and some for delivery).

Discover more East End Takeout & Delivery.

HAMPTONS

Platinum
Matsulin
Takeout offered Tuesday–Sunday, Noon–9 p.m.; Delivery 4–8 p.m.
131 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays
631-728-8838, matsulin.com

Gold
Tony’s Asian Fusion
Takeout and delivery (Uber Eats, DoorDash) offered daily, 11 a.m.–9:30 p.m.
337 Montauk Highway, East Quogue
631-728-8850, tonysasianfusion.com

Silver
Tony’s Fusion West
Takeout and delivery (Uber Eats, DoorDash) offered daily, 10:30 a.m.–10:30 p.m.
23 Sunset Avenue, Westhampton Beach
631-288-8880, tonysfusionwest.com/home.html

Bronze
Kong Chen Chinese
Takeout offered daily, 11 a.m.–10 p.m.
10 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays
631-728-7733, seamless.com/menu/kong-chen-chinese

NORTH FORK

Platinum
 Chinese Food
Takeout offered daily, 11 a.m.–9 p.m.
10095 Main Road, Unit 16, Mattituck
631-298-2066

Gold
Tony’s Fusion North
Takeout and delivery (DoorDash) offered daily, 11 a.m.–10 p.m.
9650 Main Road, Mattituck
631-298-2158, tonysfusionnorth.com

Silver
Cai Hong Restaurant
Takeout offered daily, 10:30 a.m.–10:30 p.m.
46520 Middle Road, Southold
631-765-5999, caihongsouthold.com

Bronze
China Kitchen
Takeout offered daily, 10:30 a.m.–10 p.m.
206 Front Street, Greenport
631-477-2751

Check out all of our 2019 Dan’s Best of the Best winners, and visit DansBOTB.com to find more Hamptons and North Fork businesses and personalities.

Facebook Comments

Related Articles

AFTEE is helping feed the East End
June 2, 2020
40

All for the East End (AFTEE) ‘Feeds the Need’ Locally in COVID-19 Crisis

Bridgehampton Community House, Photo: Barbara Lassen
June 2, 2020
60

Justice for George Floyd Protest to Be Held in Bridgehampton on June 2

Suffolk Theater in Riverhead
June 2, 2020
49

Daniel Binderman on Finding a Way Back to Suffolk Theater This Fall

Yvonne Dagger and her painting
June 1, 2020
111

Artist Yvonne Dagger Reflects on Her and DogVinci’s Art Under Quarantine